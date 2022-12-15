How to get rare Skeleton Gentleman collection in Free Fire MAX

Every week witnesses the launch of new events in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, as Garena has maintained its consistency in bringing new rewards. December 2022 saw the launch of two Goodbye EP and Football Fable campaigns in the Garena-backed BR shooters while other content kept making its way.

On December 15, developers introduced a new Penta Flip event to the FF and FF MAX fans. The latest event offers players as many as five unique rewards, provided they are ready to spend diamonds in the game. Penta Flip's format is also unique, allowing users to draw rewards by picking cards.

Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX: How to procure rare Skeleton Gentleman collection

The event is currently online in the game and is scheduled to stay active until December 21, 2022. As part of the event, fans will be able to attain the following rare items from the Skeleton Gentleman collection:

The Skeleton Gentleman Bundle

Raft to the Underworld (Skyboard)

Deadly Descent (Parachute)

Tombstone Fear Loot Box

Gloo Wall - Protection Offering

As mentioned, one will need to spend diamonds to pick up the cards in the Penta Flip event. However, the price of picking up cards is not fixed, and Penta Flip will follow a specific pattern for paying diamonds during each round - 9, 19, 29, 49, 69, 99, 199, 299, and so on. The accumulated price for Penta Flip is designated.

How to access the Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide that one can follow to access the Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX and attain the rare Skeleton Gentleman collection:

Step 1: Launch your device's latest version of Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Ensure to log in with your preferred platform and tap the screen to enter the game.

Note: Many gamers use the guest account to log into Free Fire MAX and lose their in-game data, collections, purchases, stats, diamonds, and more after uninstallation or update. If you are using the same method to enter the game, ensure to bind your account through the system settings. It will further benefit you with synchronized FF and Free Fire MAX accounts.

Step 3: You can find Penta Flip under the news tab in the event section. Tap the "Go To" button to access the interface of the event.

Shuffle the cards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Shuffle the deck of cards, which will include one reward during the first round.

The number of rewards in the deck from the Skeleton Collection will increase with each round. The remaining cards will feature items like Weapon Loot Crates, Luck Royale Vouchers (for Incubator, Diamond Royale, etc.), and more.

Pick a Card (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Pick a card by spending diamonds and draw the reward. After each successive round, the event will add a new Skeleton Collection to the deck.

This will ensure that all rewards are available in the pack of cards after the final round. Thus, players will have to pay for at least five rounds to get all the prizes from the deck. Once the rewards are available, players will further need to pay for them.

Once the last Skeleton Collection has been removed, the deck will become empty.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

