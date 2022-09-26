How to get Savage Lurker Bundle from Spend & Claim in Free Fire MAX? 

Garena has released yet another Spend & Claim event in Free Fire MAX Indian server, featuring an exclusive bundle as a reward. Individuals will have to spend a particular number of diamonds on their preferred avenue to acquire the outfit for free.

Spend & Claim seems to have become a regular feature as the developers have introduced such an event for the second time on the Indian server. These offer the perfect opportunity for individuals who regularly spend diamonds.

Garena releases a new Spend & Claim event on Free Fire MAX India server

The new Spend and Claim event hit the Indian server on September 26, 2022 and will stay until October 6, 2022. Unlike the previous iteration, only one item is up for grabs.

Players will have to spend 500 diamonds during the entire event duration to complete the process and acquire the Savage Lurker Bundle. The female bundle includes the following items:

The bundle includes five items (Image via Garena)

Savage Lurker (Top)

Savage Lurker (Bottom)

Savage Lurker (Shoes)

Savage Lurker (Head)

Savage Lurker (Facepaint)

This event provides an attractive bargain since such epic outfits cost at least 899 diamonds or above. Moreover, there are no restrictions as to how much gamers can spend diamonds to complete the objective.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Spend & Claim event in Free Fire MAX

After spending the required 500 diamonds within Free Fire MAX, you may follow the steps in the next section:

Step 1: Access the event tab in the game by clicking on the calendar icon on the right-side menu.

Click on Spend and Claim event tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Spend & Claim tab to open the event interface.

Click on the claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the claim button beside the bundle to receive the item.

Subsequently, you can open the Savage Lurker Bundle from the vault to receive individual fashion items. You may equip the items through the same section as well.

Best avenue to spend diamonds

J Balvin collaboration items are available in the store (Image via Garena)

Garena recently added a few J Balvin Special collaboration items to Free Fire MAX stores. This event complements the latest additions quite effectively. Furthermore, the Viper Royale and Faded Wheel can also form a good source for individuals.

Individuals can also receive higher value by availing the top-up offer (Image via Garena)

Those who have not yet taken advantage of the Boxer top-up event in Free Fire MAX may receive a substantial bargain by combining the two. They must first purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free gun skin and an emote. Upon spending 500 diamonds during the event, the player will obtain the Savage Lurker Bundle for free.

However, if users are not interested in acquiring any in-game items within the game, then spending 500 diamonds to achieve the objective may not be the best available option. They can expect similar offers to be added to the Indian server at a later point in time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far