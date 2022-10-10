How to get Shuffling emote and other rewards for cheap in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the leading names in the battle royale category. Garena releases many interesting in-game events to keep the players engaged and make the gaming experience more enjoyable.

In one of the most recent events released in the gaming title, players can get their hands on many legendary items, including the famous Shuffling emote and other rewards. The event is called Level Up Shop and can be accessed from the events section of the game. Gamers can tap on the spin button to get heavy discounts on various items in the shop.

This article discusses a simple guide to getting the Shuffling emote along with many other rewards for cheap in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to getting Shuffling emote in Free Fire MAX

Make spins to receive items at a discount (Image via Garena)

Gamers can head to the Level Up Shop event and get amazing rewards at discounted prices. Players can use diamonds to redeem these rewards and items like emotes, room cards, and vouchers.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the Shuffling emote for cheap from the level-up shop event in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the 'Level Up Shop' event.

2) Click on the Spin for a discount to draw a discount percentage.

3) Upon getting a discount, players will be able to see different items, including the Shuffling emote and many other rewards with the help of diamonds.

4) Players can get up to 90% discount on the items available in the shop.

5) Gamers with the required number of diamonds can tap on the buy button to purchase the Shuffling emote and other rewards for a much lower price.

Levels in the Level Up Shop event in Free Fire MAX

Level up Shop event offers three levels of rewards (Image via Garena)

The event features three different levels, which get unlocked by spending a particular number of diamonds in the event shop. With each level, players can access more rewards.

The first level comes pre-unlocked, where rewards like the Shuffling emote, Snow Doom katana, and many more are available. The second level gets unlocked when a user spends 50 diamonds, and the third level is unlocked upon spending 100 diamonds in the shop.

Level 1

Firework Arc

10x Rampage Hyperbook Token

10x Booyah Power (UMP)

Room Card (1 Match)

3x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Shuffling emote

Modern Jazz Shoes

Rabbity Pink

Evil (Facepaint)

Katana – Snow Doom

A-Patroa

Level 2

Armor of Riches Bundle

20x Rampage Hyperbook Token

20x Dragon Scale (AK)

2x Room Card (1 Match)

5x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Gloo Wall – Angel With Horns

Love in the Air (Bottom)

Superstar Weekend (Top)

For Scholars

Black Dragon

Alok

Level 3

Chainz of Lux Bundle

30x Rampage Hyperbook Tokens

30x Carved Horns (FAMAS)

3x Room Card (1 Match)

10x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Name Change Card

Golden Vow

Rap Swag

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Beaston

Jailbird (Top)

Players are recommended to spend diamonds to get their desired rewards from the event, as they can get better prices with added discounts.

