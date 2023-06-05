How to get Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has introduced a wave of new cosmetics following the latest update, and the Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall is the latest cosmetic available on the Indian server. The item can be obtained as the grand prize in the Sonorous Wall web event, in which users can spend diamonds to acquire the special Gloo Wall skin and expand their in-game collection.

The event is set in a format where players will have to spend diamonds to remove locks and unleash the chains holding back the skin. Here is a detailed guide for the players to follow to receive the Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX.

New Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall becomes available on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new Sonorous Wall event offering the exclusive Gloo Wall skin was added to Free Fire MAX on June 5, 2023. Players have until June 12, 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30), to spend diamonds and receive the rewards.

The event features five locks, and players must pick them one after another. Picking the correct lock will get you the exclusive Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall. However, if you make a mistake, you will receive another item, but the chances of receiving the grand prize increase.

The other items available in the prize pool of the newly released event are as follows:

Pet Kins: Waggor Love

2x Cube Fragment

2x Mystic Seeker (SCAR + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)

The prize pool of the new event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The cost to participate in the Sonorous Wall event increases in the following pattern: 9, 19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds. Players with limited in-game currency can try their luck to get the Grand Prize of Gloo Wall skin, but they are generally advised against doing so since the skin is usually obtained in the last few spins.

Steps to get new Sonorous Heart Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

If you have sufficient diamonds in your account, you can follow these instructions to claim Sonorous Gloo Wall through the newly integrated event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After signing in to your Free Fire account, access the Events section by clicking on the option in the top left corner.

Select the new Sonorous Wall option from the list of events (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Sonorous Wall option from the menu to load up the web event interface.

Step 3: Spend diamonds to pick a lock you wish to unlock. You must continue this process until you pick the correct lock.

You can unleash the chain in a maximum of five attempts. Hence, you will not have to spend more than 575 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall skins alongside several other themed items. This is a good deal for anyone with sufficient diamonds in their wallet since that Gloo Walls are priced in a similar range within the store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes