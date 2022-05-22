How to get stylish Free Fire username symbols like SK Sabir Boss, Raistar, and others

Since its release, Free Fire has amassed an immense player base globally. Over time, the number of title-centered YouTube content creators has increased proportionally. SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most renowned names in the Indian FF community.

Generally, the creators mentioned earlier have their usernames quite decorated with several special symbols and fonts. Indeed, fans can also generate that customized nickname for their Free Fire IDs. They can impress their in-game friends by having a stylish-looking alias.

Disclaimer: The shooter title is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

A guide to generating stylish Free Fire nicknames like SK Sabir Boss and Raistar

Users can easily create new fancy nicknames using online tools such as Nickfinder and Fancytextguru. All they need to do is adhere to the following steps:

Step 1: Users must go to "nickfinder.com/freefire" or they may jump in there using this link.

Step 2: They will see numerous premade username designs. If users like one, tap on it to copy it. Alternatively, click on the "Fancy Text Symbols" option to create a new one.

Step 3: Users can access a variety of symbols and special characters from that web page. They need to tap on the text field given in the middle to edit the desired nickname using fancy symbols.

Step 4: Once the username design is ready, click on the 'Copy' button alongside the box to copy it.

Note: Users can find out if pre-made stylish names are available for their desired text by searching for the same in the search box located in the top right corner.

Some hand-picked readymade usernames with stylish symbols

1) Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ (SK Sabir Boss style)

2) ꧁▪ ＲคᎥនтαʀ ࿐ (Raistar style)

3) ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

4) 乂✰ɢuçí °ɢαͷɢ✰乂

5) ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸

6) 乂S H I K A R I乂

7) ♛N.O.O.B♛

8) ᴍʀ❖ꜱᴀɴᴋᴇᴛ★࿐

9) ☠︎𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓☠︎

10) ꧁༒Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ༒꧂

11) ♜fιяє♛㉺ℓєgєи∂

12) 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰

13) Single boy⁹⁹

14) RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓

15) BADGE ⁹⁹

16) ßãđßóÿ

17) Ǥąภgรteℝ

18) 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗

19) ♛LegenNight♛

20) Ꮮᴀғᴀɴɢᴀsᴀʟᴀ★

How to change your username in Free Fire?

Users can go through the following pointers to change their FF ID username:

Step 1: First, copy the recently created stylish username and ensure it has less than 12-characters.

Step 2: Log in to Free Fire and go to the profile section.

Step 3: Then tap on the pencil icon alongside the current nickname.

Step 4: A text field will pop up. Paste the copied username into that field and confirm the changes.

Note: If users have a name change card, they can confirm the changes for free. Otherwise, they must spend 390 diamonds.

After confirming successfully, the new username should be instantly refreshed everywhere in Free Fire.

