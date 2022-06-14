How to get stylish symbols and fonts in Free Fire ID name after latest update (June 2022)

IGNs, or the name of players in Free Fire, is one of their key identifiers apart from the ID number. Gamers must initially provide this particular name while creating an account in the game. It can also be subsequently modified but would cost diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

Many individuals want to add trendy symbols and fonts to their Free Fire IDs, prompting them to hunt for methods to achieve the same. The most accessible way is by employing name generator websites, which give outputs in various symbols and fonts.

Note: Because Free Fire is banned in India, users must abstain from playing it on any devices they own. However, they may play the MAX version as it was not suspended in the nation.

Go unique with this step-by-step guide in Free Fire ID (after OB34 update)

Here is an example of one such name generator website (Image via lingojam.com)

Gamers can utilize several online name generator websites to create stylish names in Free Fire. Among the most recommended options are lingojam.com, fancytextguru.com, and fancytexttool.com.

Detailed steps to utilize such sites are listed below:

Step 1: Players should visit one of these name generator sites.

Step 2: After reaching the desired one, they can type in the name of their choice in the text box.

Users can type the desired text into the field (Image via lingojam.com)

Step 3: Eventually, the website will generate and display unique names in various fonts and symbols. Users have to select the desired one as per their personal preference.

A few examples of such stylish ID names are:

1) ぁᏟᎾᏞᎠぁ

2) ƠMЄƓƛ

3) ~ TₒₓᵢC ~

4) ×DΞCΞIΓ×

5) ﾐBad Omenﾐ

6) ~ᕼƳᑭᑎᗝ丅Ꭵᑕ~

7) 彡ᏇᏂᎥᏒᏝᏇᎥᏁᎴ彡

8) ⊕ƁƲƦƝ⊕

9) ▄︻P̷a̷i̷n̷═━

10) 乡мadneѕѕ乡

11) ༺ֆʟǟʏɛʀֆ༻

12) ༒ĢÃM3Ř༒

13) •ιηғεяη0•

14) Ã ░ U ░ R ░ Ã

15) ࿐sparroW

16) ༺ ƈʀʊֆɦ ༻

17) ★彡PʜᴏᴇɴɪX彡★

18) ▀▄ ßr⊕κεη ▀▄

19) ꧁ΛŁþнΛ꧂

20) × -ƗĆ€- ×

Players can further customize these names by adding a personal touch in terms of additional symbols and more.

How to change Free Fire ID names

Gamers may follow the guide provided below to change their names:

Step 1: After the game has booted up, they must visit the ‘Profile’ section by tapping on the top-left corner.

After the profile section appears, press this icon to open the Change Nickname box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once their profiles appear on the screen, individuals can tap on the name change icon beside their existing IGN.

Step 3: A “Change Nickname” dialog box will appear, and they may paste the desired name into it.

Users must not make any errors while entering the new names into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, readers can select either the 390 diamond option or a name change card to complete the name change process.

They should be cautious while typing stylish ID names into the text field since an error may cost them extra diamonds to change the name again.

