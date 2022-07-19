How to get Super VIP badge and daily diamonds with Free Fire MAX membership in India

In addition to the regular top-up in Free Fire MAX, players can also use memberships to acquire diamonds in the battle royale title. The second option is not only more cost-effective but also comes with additional benefits that are worth thousands of diamonds.

However, the only drawback players face in the case of memberships is that they do not receive all the in-game currency at once but a few on a daily basis. Among all the options, Super VIP membership provides the cheapest diamonds.

Read through to learn more about the membership and all the rewards.

Steps to get Super VIP icon and daily diamonds for cheap in Free Fire MAX

Two memberships are offered to players in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX primarily offers two options: weekly and monthly. Both provide diamonds and several other perks. The exact details of each of these are as follows:

Weekly membership

Price: INR 159

Diamond rewards: 450 diamonds (100 upon purchase and 350 through daily check-in)

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

Monthly membership

Discount store privileges

Price: INR 799

Diamond rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 upon purchase and 2100 through daily check-in)

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second Chance

Discount store privileges

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Offers 30 days gun skin try of choice)

The gun skins included in the Weapon Skin Gift Box are as follows:

Futuristic SCAR

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 – Winterlands

Thompson – Time Traveller

FAMAS – Swagger Ownage

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

Get both the memberships to receive the benefits of Super VIP (Image via Garena)

Additionally, gamers can activate both memberships to receive the Super VIP perks that will be unlocked when both memberships are active simultaneously. These perks include:

Extra 15 diamonds daily

Evo Gun Token Gift Box

Super VIP Icon

Discount store privileges

Essentially, players will need to purchase four weekly memberships and one monthly membership to possess the Super VIP membership for the entire month. This, in turn, will set them back by INR 1435. The break-up of this is as follows:

Weekly: INR 159 *4 = INR 636

Monthly: INR 799

In total, gamers will receive all the perks of the 4x weekly membership, 1x monthly membership, and even 450 additional diamonds as Super VIP perks.

Steps to purchase the membership and get daily diamonds

Users can follow these instructions to get diamonds for a lower cost:

Step 1: Players can open their Free Fire MAX account and click on the membership icon to open the section.

Click here to reach the Membership section within the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals should purchase both weekly and monthly memberships to activate the Super VIP perks. The benefits will be available as long as both of these memberships run simultaneously.

Players will receive several diamonds upfront, while Garena will provide the remainder daily. Players can essentially obtain a total of 135 diamonds daily through check-in. (50 from weekly, 70 from monthly, and 15 from Super VIP).

If gamers miss out on diamonds for a particular day, they can rely on Second Chance to collect them, which is a great advantage.

