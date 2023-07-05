How to get T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX

Garena has started a Free Fire MAX T.R.A.P. Wall event on the Indian server, featuring T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin as the grand prize. The web event went live in the game a few days after the data miners shared the event poster. Instead of working through the missions as part of regular events, you must spend diamonds to unlock the collectible.

The Gloo Wall's special effects and the fact that the skin belongs to the Selected Trend+ brand make it even more desirable overall. The details about the event and the process to claim the items are outlined in the following section.

New Free Fire MAX T.R.A.P. Wall event provides exclusive T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin

The new Free Fire MAX T.R.A.P. Wall event was added to Free Fire MAX on July 5, 2023. Like many other similar events, it will be available only for a week, i.e., until July 11, 2023. During this phase, you must find the correct lock to win the T.R.A.P.-themed Gloo Wall skin, which you are guaranteed within five locks.

Prize pool for the new web event (Image via Garena)

There is a cost associated with every lock you wish to remove. The current cost is as follows: 9, 19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds. In case you pick the wrong lock, you will receive one of the four items at random:

Crystal Soul

2x Cube Fragments

2x Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate

3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by August 31, 2023)

Thus, the cost of getting the grand prize will not exceed 575 diamonds. Additionally, you will receive 25 Brand Points for the Selected Trend+ brand.

Steps to receive T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX from the newly launched web event

You are advised to follow this procedure to receive the exclusive Gloo Wall skin in your Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: Click the diamond events option in the top left corner of the screen.

Select T.R.A.P. Wall option from the list (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the available list of events, click on the T.R.A.P. Wall event to access the new web event interface.

Step 3: Spend diamonds to find the correct lock to win T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall.

If you pick the wrong lock, it will vanish, increasing your chances of finding the correct one. Additionally, these will drop one of the other four prizes mentioned earlier.

Once you have found the correct lock, the chains will be unleashed, and the Gloo Wall will be yours. It will be directly sent to the account.

Step 4: You may equip the Gloo Wall skin from the Weapon section under the grenade tab.

Given the rarity of the Gloo Wall, the overall cost required to receive the skin is justified. It is certainly worth spending your diamonds on.

