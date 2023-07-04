Free Fire TRAP Wall event leaked: Start date, servers, and more (MAX version)

Free Fire's sixth-anniversary celebrations have begun in the original game and its MAX variant, with new events gradually being introduced. Data miner @venom.ofc_ recently leaked one of the diamond events set to be added to the different servers of the battle royale title, and it will reportedly feature a special-effects Gloo Wall skin, among other items.

According to the leak, the event will be called TRAP Wall. It will begin on July 5, 2023, and run for one week, giving players ample time to decide whether they want to spend their diamonds on the Gloo Wall skin or wait for other themed rewards to be added to the game.

Everything to know about the new Free Fire TRAP Wall event featuring exclusive Gloo Wall skin leaked (MAX version)

@venom.ofc_ recently posted a banner displaying the TRAP Wall event. As mentioned earlier, the event will commence on July 5 for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers and last until July 11.

Based on previous events of this kind, the TRAP Gloo Wall skin will be available behind one of five locks. Players will have to guess the correct one to obtain it. The cost of each guess (in terms of diamonds) will increase each time. They are guaranteed to receive the skin in five guesses.

Keeping all this in mind, players from the specified servers should keep diamonds ready in their in-game accounts if they want to add the new Gloo Wall skin to their collections.

It is worth noting that the details provided by @venom.ofc_ are only leaks and not confirmed by Garena. Nonetheless, given the credibility of their previous leaks, this event is expected to be added to Free Fire MAX very soon.

Other sixth-anniversary diamond events in the game

The new MP40 Faded Wheel event (Image via Garena)

Besides the upcoming Free Fire TRAP Wall event, Garena has already introduced a new MP40 Evo gun skin as part of the sixth-anniversary celebrations. It has been made accessible through a Faded Wheel, in which players must remove two unnecessary items and make spins.

The first spin will cost them nine diamonds. They must spend 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds on the subsequent seven spins.

Players will be guaranteed the MP40 Chromasonic in Free Fire MAX for 1082 diamonds or lower based on their luck.

