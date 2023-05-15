How to get new Scorpio Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

Gloo Wall skins are certainly among the most desired items in Free Fire MAX, with players frequently going out of the way to spend thousands of diamonds on exclusive cosmetics. To the community's benefit, Garena is back with another event. It unveiled the coveted Scorpio Gloo Wall with unique effects, giving users on the Indian server an opportunity to expand their collection.

Like other items of this rarity, this skin does not come for free, and players will have to spend diamonds to receive the rewards. Here are all the specifics of the new event and the procedure to get the prizes.

New Free Fire MAX web event provides Scorpio Gloo Wall skin

The newest web event made its way into Free Fire MAX Indian server on May 15, 2023, enabling players to get their hands on the much-awaited Scorpio Gloo Wall. The premise is simple, individuals will have to pick locks using diamonds, and the chains will be unleashed if they pick the correct one, netting them the exclusive grand prize.

In case they pick the wrong lock, it will vanish, thereby increasing the chances of getting the grand prize. It will also drop behind one of the following four filler items:

The grand prize and other filler items (Image via Garena)

Egghunter Loot Box

2x Cube Fragment

2x Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

3x Scan

As a result, the price of picking the locks will also gradually increase. The current cost to unlock is as follows:

The event rules and cost to unlock (Image via Garena)

1st lock: 9 diamonds

2nd lock: 19 diamonds

3rd lock: 49 diamonds

4th lock: 99 diamonds

5th lock: 399 diamonds

Thus, it becomes advisable that only those individuals who possess sufficient diamonds to go all the way for the five locks only participate in the web event.

Players on the Indian server are required to follow the steps given below to get the new Scorpio Gloo Wall in their Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and head straight to the event section of the game.

Select Scorpio Wall option from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Project Crimson tab and press the go button under the Scorpio Wall tab to load the new web event interface.

Pick one lock to receive items at random (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will have to pick any lock of their choice by spending the required diamonds to receive one reward.

They will receive the grand prize of Scorpio Gloo Wall within five attempts. In any case, the overall cost of getting the item in their Free Fire MAX account cannot be more than 575 diamonds. This is not a bad deal, given that it comes with special effects. Moreover, similar Gloo Wall skins are priced even higher when players look to purchase them from the store.

