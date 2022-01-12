How to get theme guns at 50% discount in Garena Free Fire (12 January)

The attributes of gun skins make them unique and valuable in Free Fire. Although the developers frequently offer free ones, gamers look for ways to get exclusive skins with better appearances and attributes. On many occasions, gun skins are directly available during events. However, players can also spend diamonds on gun crates available in the store to get a random skin.
Garena is back with another single-day sale on themed gun crates in Free Fire. It provides players an opportunity to obtain a specific category of gun crate for a fraction of their regular price. A few weeks ago, the developers offered a similar discount on legendary gun boxes.
Get 50% discount on theme gun skins in Free Fire
As mentioned earlier, this 50% discount is available on all the theme gun crates in Free Fire. However, it will only be applicable on 12 January 2022, so players need to make a decision quickly.
Weapon loot crates do not guarantee a permanent gun skin, and players may require crates worth hundreds if not thousands of diamonds to obtain one. Thus, only those users who have tons of extra diamonds on their wallets should consider spending on this sale.
Here is the complete list of loot crates that gamers can obtain at half the price:
- Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate
- Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Bounty Hunder Weapon Loot Crate
- Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
- Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
- Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
- Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
- MAG-7 – Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate
- Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate
- Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
- AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate
- AWM Skull Punker Weapon Loot Crate
- Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate
- Sunscale Serpent (Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate
- Merciless Necromancer (Kord) Weapon Loot Crate
- Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate
- Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
- Lethal Finstooth (Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to get the gun skins at a discount in Free Fire
Step 1: Users should load up the store in Free Fire and tap on the armory option.
Step 2: Next, players must select the Theme Box tab, and a list of guns at a 50% discount will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Players can select the desired gun crate and tap on the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the selection of the quantity. They will also be able to apply a discount coupon if they have any.
Most users have a 100-diamond discount coupon on spending 500 diamonds, which can provide an even better deal.