How to get theme guns at 50% discount in Garena Free Fire (12 January)

The attributes of gun skins make them unique and valuable in Free Fire. Although the developers frequently offer free ones, gamers look for ways to get exclusive skins with better appearances and attributes. On many occasions, gun skins are directly available during events. However, players can also spend diamonds on gun crates available in the store to get a random skin.

Garena is back with another single-day sale on themed gun crates in Free Fire. It provides players an opportunity to obtain a specific category of gun crate for a fraction of their regular price. A few weeks ago, the developers offered a similar discount on legendary gun boxes.

Get 50% discount on theme gun skins in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, this 50% discount is available on all the theme gun crates in Free Fire. However, it will only be applicable on 12 January 2022, so players need to make a decision quickly.

Weapon loot crates do not guarantee a permanent gun skin, and players may require crates worth hundreds if not thousands of diamonds to obtain one. Thus, only those users who have tons of extra diamonds on their wallets should consider spending on this sale.

Here is the complete list of loot crates that gamers can obtain at half the price:

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunder Weapon Loot Crate

Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

MAG-7 – Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate

AWM Skull Punker Weapon Loot Crate

Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate

Sunscale Serpent (Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate

Merciless Necromancer (Kord) Weapon Loot Crate

Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate

Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

Lethal Finstooth (Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to get the gun skins at a discount in Free Fire

Open the armor in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should load up the store in Free Fire and tap on the armory option.

Step 2: Next, players must select the Theme Box tab, and a list of guns at a 50% discount will appear on the screen.

Confirm the purchase to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can select the desired gun crate and tap on the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the selection of the quantity. They will also be able to apply a discount coupon if they have any.

Most users have a 100-diamond discount coupon on spending 500 diamonds, which can provide an even better deal.

Edited by Shaheen Banu