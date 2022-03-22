How to get Tune Blaster Orange P90 in Free Fire MAX incubator this week

Garena has just reintroduced multiple previously available incubators to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. After incorporating Samurai x Geisha, Tune Blasters P90 has made a comeback, offering gamers the ability to get exclusive and powerful P90 skins.

It was first made available to users in January 2021 and was welcomed by players as it featured great options. However, some users previously missed out on this incubator and now have the perfect opportunity to get their hands on Tune Blaster P90 Orange, the best of four available skins.

Tune Blasters P90 incubator returns in Free Fire MAX

The incubator is different from other Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. It does not directly provide rewards but instead requires players to acquire material that may be exchanged for a specific reward. At the same time, this makes it an incredibly expensive process since players must spend many diamonds to obtain a single item.

The rewards that gamers can draw by making the spin in this incubator are as follows:

Blueprint: Tune Blasters

Copper Prodigies

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while five spins cost 180 diamonds (per spin cost comes down to 36 diamonds). Users can be randomly given out one of the items, which can be repeated.

Luck Royale started today and will remain open to players until 28 March 2022.

Exchange rewards

The exchange requirements (Image via Garena)

Users can exchange materials for the following:

P90 – Tune Blaster Orange: 3x Blueprint: Tune Blasters and 7x Evolution Stone

P90 – Tune Blaster Red: 2x Blueprint: Tune Blasters and 5x Evolution Stone

P90 – Tune Blaster Blue: 2x Blueprint: Tune Blasters and 4x Evolution Stone

P90 – Tune Blaster Green: 1x Blueprint: Tune Blasters and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to making spins

Step 1: Access the luck royale in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Next, select the Tune Blaster P90 from the menu on the left side.

Spin using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Utilize diamonds to spin the desired number of times to collect the materials for the preferred skin.

Step 4: Click on the exchange option to access the section and finally exchange the collected items (Blueprint and Evolution Stone) for the desired item.

Since the orange version requires a 3x Blueprint: Tune Blasters and 7x Evolution Stone, only those with a surplus of diamonds may get these gun skins.

Edited by Shaheen Banu