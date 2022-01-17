How to get unique nicknames and guild names in Free Fire

Free Fire's audience has been steadily growing throughout the years as more players join the game. Some users set simple monikers, while others desire to have unique and quirky nicknames so that they stand out from the vast crowd.

The trend for unique names has extended to guild names, with users looking to incorporate symbols and fonts. Since a regular keyboard does not have this functionality, gamers need to use websites that provide users with a fancy text tool generator.

Steps to get unique names in Free Fire

Various websites on the internet deliver output to users in a broad range of fonts and symbols. Some of the popular ones are Fancy Text Tool and Lingojam.

To ensure that the names are unique, players should avoid using widely used IGNs or names and avoid drawing inspiration from their favorite content creators. Once they have decided on their name, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit one of the websites mentioned earlier, or any other site that provides an option to generate a stylish name.

Step 2: Enter the desired text and get outputs in an array of fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Copy the chosen name and personalize it in order to utilize it while changing the IGN or guild name.

Guide to changing IGN and guild name in Free Fire

Changing the IGN or guild name is an expensive affair in the game, and users should take caution while doing so. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Users can load up their profile in Garena Free Fire and press the edit option to open the dialog box.

Step 2: Next, players must simply paste their name and click on the button with the diamond symbol. 390 diamonds will be deducted and the IGN will be changed.

Altering the guild name is more costly and requires 500 diamonds. Players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the guild section and tap on the edit option to open the Guild Info dialog box.

Step 2: Press the icon beside the existing guild name and input the desired name. Finally, users press the button with 500 diamonds to complete the process.

Edited by Saman