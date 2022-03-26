How to get and use 800 Universal fragments in Free Fire MAX this week

With the new Play for Fragment event now live in Free Fire MAX, it rewards players with Universal Fragments daily for accomplishing the given set of objectives.

Obviously, when it comes to gameplay, the game's characters play a significant part, each of them useful and relevant with unique abilities. These skills can be further enhanced by upgrading the character, which does not require the expenditure of gold or diamonds.

Players only need to acquire memory fragments that are unique to each character by using them more frequently in-game. However, gamers can use Universal Fragments, which, as the name implies, can be spent to level up any character.

How to get Universal Fragments in Free Fire MAX

This new event started on 26 March 2022 in Free Fire MAX and will remain accessible for players until 15 April 2022. The event entails users playing one match daily to get 800x Universal Fragments for free.

Users will get 800 Universal Fragments daily (Image via Garena)

Users can quickly complete this requirement by playing a match within the Lone Wolf mode that generally lasts shorter than the regular battle royale mode.

Since playing one match is not a very difficult task, they should not miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Steps to get the rewards

After you have played one game, you may follow the instructions given below to get the rewards:

Step 1: You should access the Events tab by clicking on the calendar option present on the left side of the screen.

Select Play for Fragment option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must select the Free Character System tab and click on the 'Play for Fragment' option.

Step 3: Finally, you can click on the claim button beside the 800x Universal Fragments to claim them.

The cost of levelling up (Image via Garena)

Additionally, in the last Free Fire MAX patch, the developers decreased the requirements for character fragments, making it even easier for gamers to level up their characters. Previously, users needed 9600 fragments to level up their character to level 6, but as of now, only 7500 fragments are required to do so.

Note: Users need 100 fragments to get the character to level 2.

How to use Universal Fragments in Free Fire MAX?

Once users have collected the required Universal Fragments through the events in Free Fire MAX, they can follow the instructions laid down below to achieve:

Step 1: First, open the character section and select the desired character.

Step 2: Press the Level Up button and a skill up dialog box will be displayed on the screen.

Tap the level up option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Again, click on the Level Up option and confirm the selection to upgrade the character using the Memory Fragments.

Considering how simple the event is, players can quickly stack up a decent amount of Universal Fragments relatively easily and use them later.

