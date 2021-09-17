How to get V Badge in Free Fire by joining Partner Program: Requirements and rewards explained

Free Fire has gotten a tremendous amount of attention on the mobile platform, and it has risen to the top of the charts. In the past few years, content creation, streaming and several other fields related to the game, like casting, have become a popular career option for many players.

Garena launched a partner program with the idea of assisting content creators. Anyone who becomes a partner of the game will be eligible for several benefits, including the coveted V Badge.

However, it should be emphasized that some prerequisites must be fulfilled. Furthermore, users should keep in mind that there are only a limited number of spaces available.

Information on how to get V Badge in Free Fire

The official website of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

A V Badge is one of the benefits that players receive as a result of becoming a member of the Free Fire Partner Program. It is also displayed on their respective profiles.

As a result, if players wish to attain the V Badge, they are required to be a part of the Partner Program. More information about the same is provided below.

Perks of the Partner Program

Apart from the V Badge, the players will also be receiving several other incentives by becoming a partner. Users can check them out in the image below:

Benefits which players will obtain in case they become a partner of Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

How to apply

Players can access the form for the Free Fire Partner Program through its official website. Clicking here will directly redirect the player to its page.

However, it should be noted that the form isn't accepting any responses at the time of writing.

Criteria to join Free Fire Partner Program

Applications will be considered once the basic critera is met (Image via Free Fire)

Players may find all of the requirements they need to meet to join the Free Fire Partner Program in the image above. However, simply meeting them doesn't guarantee a spot.

Garena themselves will be checking out the applications and only the best ones will be chosen.

