Who is applicable for V-Badge in Free Fire? Eligibility and application details revealed

Free Fire has a large fan base and viewership across several platforms, which has contributed to the rise of several content creators. To facilitate the growth of these players, Garena has come up with the initiative of a Partner Program offering users several perks and incentives.
All partners receive a distinctive V Badge, which is displayed in-game and separates them from all other users. However, there are specific prerequisites that users must meet if they wish to apply for a place in this special program.
V Badge in Free Fire
According to the official patch notes from one of the OB25 updates, the special V badge is exclusively available to partner players. There is no way for common players to get a badge until they enlist in the Free Fire Partner Program successfully.
Additionally, the developers have also set up an exclusive website for the Partner Program. It provides insight into the requirements for joining alongside its perks.
It is necessary to note that fulfillment of this criteria does not guarantee a slot in the program due to limited places. There is an internal review process in place and each application are scanned, and only the most deserving users will be able to join it.
Here are some of the essential criteria that must be met just to apply for the program:
- A thriving YouTube channel with at least 100K subscribers
- More than 80% content revolving around Free Fire
- At least 300K channel views in the previous month
- Clean, non-offensive and entertaining content
- Must display professionalism and willingness to work hard
Those who fulfill the aforementioned conditions can head over to the website, but it is important to note that applications are presently not being accepted.
Perks of Free Fire Partner Program
- Financial incentives to players with channels having more than 500K subscribers and 95% Free Fire-related videos
- Access to content beforehand
- In-game items, diamonds and room cards
- Exclusive merchandise and invites to esports events
- Communication with the Free Fire team
- Redeem codes for giveaways and more
- Features on official social media handles
- Access to official observer clients