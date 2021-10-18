Who is applicable for V-Badge in Free Fire? Eligibility and application details revealed

Free Fire has a large fan base and viewership across several platforms, which has contributed to the rise of several content creators. To facilitate the growth of these players, Garena has come up with the initiative of a Partner Program offering users several perks and incentives.

All partners receive a distinctive V Badge, which is displayed in-game and separates them from all other users. However, there are specific prerequisites that users must meet if they wish to apply for a place in this special program.

V Badge in Free Fire

The patch notes of Free Fire OB25 update about the special V Badge (Image via Free Fire)

According to the official patch notes from one of the OB25 updates, the special V badge is exclusively available to partner players. There is no way for common players to get a badge until they enlist in the Free Fire Partner Program successfully.

The requirements for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, the developers have also set up an exclusive website for the Partner Program. It provides insight into the requirements for joining alongside its perks.

It is necessary to note that fulfillment of this criteria does not guarantee a slot in the program due to limited places. There is an internal review process in place and each application are scanned, and only the most deserving users will be able to join it.

Here are some of the essential criteria that must be met just to apply for the program:

A thriving YouTube channel with at least 100K subscribers

More than 80% content revolving around Free Fire

At least 300K channel views in the previous month

Clean, non-offensive and entertaining content

Must display professionalism and willingness to work hard

Those who fulfill the aforementioned conditions can head over to the website, but it is important to note that applications are presently not being accepted.

Perks of Free Fire Partner Program

Users will get the following perks (Image via Free Fire)

Financial incentives to players with channels having more than 500K subscribers and 95% Free Fire-related videos

Access to content beforehand

In-game items, diamonds and room cards

Exclusive merchandise and invites to esports events

Communication with the Free Fire team

Redeem codes for giveaways and more

Features on official social media handles

Access to official observer clients

Edited by Sabine Algur