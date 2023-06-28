How to get Vampire Wings backpack in Free Fire MAX

A second Knockout event started in Free Fire MAX this week, giving you a chance to win the newly launched Vampire Wings. The event is similar to Faded Wheel and Moco Store, with you being assured of rewards after making a certain number of spins. There are no free spins as such, and the only way to get the Vampire Wings in your account is by spending diamonds.

Here is a detailed overview of the new Knockout web event, the available rewards, and the process to claim them.

One more Knockout event goes live in Free Fire MAX

The new Knockout event was launched in Free Fire MAX on June 28, 2023. The exclusive Vampire Wings backpack will be available as part of the web event until July 5, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30).

In this event, you must make spins using diamonds to get one of the following items:

Vampire Wings

3x Scans

2x Magic Cube Fragments

3x Pet Foods

These are the four rewards that you have available in the event (Image via Garena)

Once you have obtained an item, you will not receive it again. Thus, the chances of winning the grand prize increase, and so does the price to make spins.

Per the event rules, the cost of getting the rewards on each turn is as follows:

1st spin for nine diamonds

2nd spin for 19 diamonds

3rd spin for 49 diamonds

4th spin for 199 diamonds

These are the rules of the newly commenced event (Image via Garena)

Thus, you are assured of receiving all four rewards in four spins, which will not cost you more than 276 diamonds.

This is not a bad price to get the Vampire Wings, as similar backpacks cost about 399 diamonds in the store. Moreover, you also receive other free items that slightly enhance the value offered.

Steps to access the event and get Vampire Wings

The Knockout event is quite rudimentary in structure. Here are the steps you can take to get the Vampire Wings backpack in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the diamond events section by clicking on the option in the top-left corner.

You will have to click on the "Events" option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the list, select the Vampire Wings option to load the new web event interface.

Select the "Vampire Wings" option of all the available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make spins to receive one of the rewards at random. Continue this process until you have acquired the Vampire Wings.

Once you have completed the acquisition, the backpack will be permanently available in the vault.

