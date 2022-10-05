How to get Waiter Walk and Pigment Splash AK47 in Free Fire MAX

At the conclusion of the Double Trouble event series, Garena added a new Griza Afterparty to the Free Fire MAX India server. Along with re-releasing certain older cosmetics on the server, the event also added two new emotes and a gun skin to the battle royale game.
Gamers have to spend diamonds to draw the rare rewards at random from the prize pool of 40+ items randomly. The event kicked off on October 5, 2022 and users will have until October 12, 2022 to get the items randomly. Here is how you can get the emotes and gun skins in Free Fire MAX.
New Griza Afterparty event in Free Fire MAX provides numerous attractive rewards
You must spend Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get prizes. A Normal Party costs 19 diamonds, whereas a Super Party costs 99. The difference between the two is that the latter provides a permanent item, while the former does provide such assurance. Additionally, if you get a permanent item, it will be turned into FF tokens.
As an added advantage, you are also guaranteed a random grand prize after nine such Super Parties. Furthermore, this counter will be reset after drawing the grand prize.
The prize pool for the newly added event includes the following:
- Waiter Walk
- Graffiti Cameraman
- AK47 – Pigment Splash
- Day of the Dead Backpack
- Witch’ Broomstick
- Fight or Flight
- Beaston
- Pet Skin: Skull Beaston
- Gentleman by Day (Head)
- Gentleman by Day (Shoes)
- Gentleman by Day (Bottom)
- Gentleman by Day (Top)
- Pink Devil (Top)
- Pink Devil (Bottom)
- Pink Devil (Shoes)
- Pink Devil (Head)
- Pickup Truck Egg Day 2021
- Rebel Headgear
- One-eyed Suit (Head)
- Painted Omen
- Blood Surfer
- Wasteland Loot Box
- Typhoon
- Cheerful Bunny
- Space Bunny
- Blood Moon’s Night
- Bloody Moon
- Otho Bobblehead
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by 30 November 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by 30 November 2022)
- Phantom (P90) Weapon Loot Crate
- Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Balloon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry by 30 November 2022)
- 30x Universal Fragments
- Resupply Map
- Scan
Steps to access Griza Afterparty event in Free Fire MAX
You can check out the procedures outlined below to access the newly commenced event and withdraw the different rewards:
Step 1: On the main lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, hit the ‘Calendar’ icon and head to the ‘News’ section.
Step 2: Next, select the ‘Griza Afterparty’ event and press ‘GO TO.’ This will take you to the event’s special interface.
Step 3: Finally, pick between the two options, i.e., Normal Party and Super Party. A random reward will then be withdrawn.
Super Party is recommended if you have enough diamonds in the game since it provides a guaranteed permanent item. Moreover, it ensures the grand prize after nine attempts.
This event is relatively expensive, and you are recommended to participate only if you have thousands of spare diamonds on the account.