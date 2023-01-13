How to get White Turtle Neck and Myth Hoodie in Free Fire MAX OB38 version

Cosmetics are highly valued in Free Fire MAX. Garena has not held back from releasing new events into the battle royale title, with Fashion Fiesta being the latest in the fray. It features an exclusive White Turtle Neck and Myth Hoodie as the two grand prizes.

Users can select one of the two and then spend diamonds to make spins to receive the rewards. The event was launched on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on January 13, 2023, and the rewards in the event can be collected until January 28, 2023.

Free Fire Fashion Fiesta event features White Turtle Neck and Myth Hoodie as the grand prizes

Fashion Fiesta is a paid event in Free Fire MAX, where you must spend diamonds to acquire cosmetics. A single spin will require an expenditure of 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will come to 180 diamonds, which comes down to 18 per spin.

A spin in the Fashion Fiesta event is priced at 20 diamonds (Image via Garena)

You will receive items from the prize pool, which comprises of one of the two grand prizes and other attractive cosmetics, vouchers, and more. The exact list of items up for grabs is as follows:

The prize pool features several attractive cosmetcis (Image via Garena)

White Turtle Neck or Myth Hoodie

Iron Mask

Deadly Smile

Thug Life

Starry Sun

Cookie Purple

Lion Rage (Top)

Lioness Lava (Top)

Classic Leopard

Crouching Tiger

Beige Leather Pants (male)

Short Skirt (Jasmine)

Katana – Booyah Day

Pan – Volcanic Fury

Violet Core Loot Box

The Clown’s Laugh

Destiny Guardian Loot Box

The Stormbringer

Surfing through the Stars

Lightning Strike

Cube Fragment

Incubator Voucher (Expiry by February 28, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by February 28, 2023)

Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragments

Pet Food

The chances of obtaining the prizes are random, and there is no guarantee of acquiring a particular item. Thus, there is no fixed cost for acquiring the White Turtle Neck or Myth Hoodie.

Some gamers have to spend a few hundred diamonds, while for others, the event might see them lose a few thousand diamonds.

Steps to get White Turtle Neck or Myth Hoodie in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to receive the White Turtle Neck and Myth Hoodie in Free Fire MAX:

You will have to select the "Fashion Fiesta" event and click the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the news section of the battle royale title and then click the go button under the Fashion Fiesta section.

Next, you must choose the desired Grand Prize (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select one of the grand prizes from the available option.

There is no need for concern at this point since you may just reselect the grand prize again.

Step 3: Make the preferred number of spins by clicking on the button on the right and confirming it again.

You will receive the rewards for the items from the pool. You can spend even more diamonds to make spins to receive the White Turtle Neck or Myth Hoodie subsequently. Finally, the cosmetics can be equipped through the vault section.

