How to increase headshots with aggressive playstyle in Free Fire (March 2023)

Free Fire, a popular online shooting game, boasts a huge player base and millions of downloads on leading app stores. To achieve the ultimate skill level in the game, players must master headshot accuracy and adopt an aggressive playstyle to take down entire enemy squads quickly.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. However, Free Fire MAX is still available in app stores in the country.

Best tips and tricks to boost headshot accuracy with an aggressive Free Fire playstyle

3) Use good character and pet combinations

Free Fire boasts a wide range of unique characters and pets that players can equip and utilize, each with their own special abilities that can be advantageous on the battlefield. By pairing specific characters and pets together, gamers can enhance their gameplay and better match their aggressive playstyle.

One highly recommended combination is Hayato and Rockie. Hayato's Bushido ability increases armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% decrease in total health, while Rockie's Stay Chill ability decreases the cooldown time of an active skill by 15%, enabling players to use their skills more frequently.

2) Sensitivity settings and HUD controls

Garena has made it possible for players to customize various in-game settings for the best possible battle royale experience. Among the most important customized settings in Free Fire are the HUD controls and sensitivity settings. Using the HUD Controls, players can adjust the position of different buttons on their screen and move them to a more comfortable spot. Those who find it difficult to achieve more headshots with the default control layout can switch to a three-finger or four-finger claw setup, allowing them to simultaneously click on the shoot and other buttons like jump and crouch.

The sensitivity settings are essential for players looking to improve their headshot accuracy and recoil control. With the proper set of sensitivities, players can easily score more kills and excel in mid and long-range battles.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players for more headshots and aggressive playstyle:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 60-75

2X Scope: 99

4X Scope: 95

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

1) Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is crucial for achieving accurate aiming and improving gameplay. Proper crosshair placement allows players to quickly aim at the opponent's head and take them out.

Players can also opt to use weapons with high headshot damage, such as shotguns and sniper rifles. Garena has also included the ability to customize the crosshair style in the game's settings menu. This feature can help players find the perfect crosshair, allowing them to land headshots more accurately and track enemy movement on the battlefield.

