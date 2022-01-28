How to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire: Tips and tricks for beginners

When looking at other users' profiles in Free Fire, players use a variety of factors, including K/D ratio and headshot percentage, to gauge their skill level. Although, since they have become the standard, users want to keep their K/D ratio as high as possible.

Increasing the K/D ratio is not the most straightforward process, as it necessitates the investment of time and effort. Gamers will be able to achieve their goal with relative ease if they have a proper plan in place and avoid common mistakes.

Tips to improve K/D ratio in Garena Free Fire

5) Choose a suitable character combination

A possible combination with K (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers must select a character that offers a constant source of health points. They can create a combination around Alok, K, and Skyler as the active ability. However, any other character can also do the job if players are comfortable using it.

They can further pair up with other characters that increase the chances to eliminate the opponent, like Shirou and Hayato, with their increased armor penetration.

4) Playing with a team helps

It is better to pair up with friends when playing in the squad or duo matches. There is enhanced coordination and better chances of getting more frags. Generally, while playing with random users, there is a lack of communication, resulting in quick elimination, thus hampering the K/D ratio.

3) Utility items and gunplay

Gamers can train in the combat zone (Image via Free Fire)

When a player is engaged in a one vs. one combat at any point of the game, the one with better mechanical skills and usage of utility items will triumph. There is no other substitute other than practice to improve this area of the game.

Users can improve their skills in the training island's shooting range and combat area to get better over the item. They must get better at using Gloo Wall as it is essential at higher game levels.

2) Going aggressive is not always the best option

Going all-in on every fight often will end in players being involved third-partied. Users must choose battles where they have a better probability of gaining more frags.

Users should establish a balance between being safe and notching kills. Camping does help to alleviate this problem because, in most situations, they will only be able to get a few frags until the last few circles of the game.

1) Landing spot matters

Hot drops are like double-edged swords as players can get lots of kills if they get to the weapons first, while death is likely imminent if they do not find a gun quickly. This uncertainty makes them a bad option if users want to increase their K/D ratio.

A similar rule should apply: users should avoid landing on the very edge of the map since doing so will result in missing out on most of the action while gathering resources. Survival will become useless without a few frags.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha