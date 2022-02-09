How to increase K/D ratio in Garena Free Fire: Do’s and Don’ts explained

The Free Fire community has developed a widespread belief that having an excellent K/D ratio is one of the markers of high skill. Individuals are compelled to look for ways to improve themselves as a result.

Although each player's playing style is different, there are a few general things that they should follow and avoid if they want to improve their performance and obtain a higher kill-to-death ratio in the battle royale title.

Detailed guide on increasing K/D ratio in Free Fire

Do's to improve K/D ratio

Right choice of characters

Characters are essential in Free Fire due to the unique abilities they possess. Gamers will undoubtedly benefit from proper selection and will have greater possibilities of surviving longer or eliminating their opponents. Consequently, they can choose prominent options like K, Alok, Dimitri, and Skyler.

Furthermore, individuals may construct their own character combinations to improve their overall gameplay.

Adjusting with every weapon

Many weapons are available (Image via Garena)

Since loot is scattered randomly in a battle royale match, individuals are not guaranteed to receive their favorite firearm during the game. They must be well-versed with all guns available in Free Fire to improve their overall K/D ratio.

Playing with a team

In case users want to increase their K/D ratio in squad mode, it is suggested they play alongside a team and avoid randoms. This is because there will be better communication and coordination, which will help them notch kills and get the Booyah.

Don'ts to improve K/D ratio

Moving/rotating in open

One of the most common mistakes that players make is rotating without any form of cover. Numerous adversaries wait for such opportunities to strike. As a result, users are recommended to pick up a vehicle to improve their rotation or go around compounds.

Dropping at hot drops

Avoid hot drops in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Hot drops are a significant factor that hinders the chances of survival until the later stages. Even though users may get a few kills, there is a good chance that they will be eliminated quite quickly owing to the high level of competition in such locations.

Going aggressive in early stages

Instead of going for kills, gamers should first collect appropriate supplies and loot for themselves. They can then go aggressive after the required items are available to them.

On top of that, they can also wait for other players to take fights instead of being on the front foot themselves.

Note: This article represents the writer's opinion.

