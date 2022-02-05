5 best Free Fire character combinations for passive playstyle (February 2022)

In Free Fire, each character has three slots into which players may insert other characters’ skills, creating a combination. Consequently, they can have a total of four distinct abilities with them on the battlefield.

However, because each combination can only feature one active and three passive skills, users are perplexed about which they should pick because many characters are available.

Note: No characters have been reused to provide more options. Choice of combination is subjective, and the ones stated below represent the writer’s opinion.

Most potent character combinations in Free Fire for passive players

5) Skyler + Dasha + Otho + Alvaro

The combo is pretty balanced in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

It lets out a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls in a 50-meter range. Upon each usage, there’s a 60-second cooldown. On top of that, each gloo wall that gamers deploy will increase health recovery, beginning with 4 points.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha’s particular skill leads to a 30% reduction in damage taken from falls and a 60% reduction in recovery time from falls. Moreover, the recoil buildup and maximum recoil rate are lowered by 6%.

Otho: Memory Mist

After gamers eliminate an enemy, the locations of all other foes in the 25-meter range get revealed. The info is shared with teammates as well.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

The Art of Demolition is Alvaro’s ability, and it increases the explosive damage by 10% and the damage range by 7%.

4) Chrono + Shirou + Ford + Leon

Chrono’s ability can provide instant cover (Image via Garena)

Chrono: Time Turner

It creates an impenetrable force field upon activation that blocks 800 damages. Gamers can shoot outside enemies while they are inside it. These effects last for 4 seconds, and there’s a 180-second cooldown.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When an adversary in an 80-meter radius hits the user, the said attacker gets tagged for 6 seconds due to Damage Delivered skill. Individuals’ initial shot on that marked enemy has 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown.

Ford: Iron Will

Reduces damage by 4% when outside the safe zone, eventually becoming 24% at the peak level.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

If users survive combat on the battlefield, they recover five health points. The amount becomes 30 when the character is leveled up to the max in Free Fire.

3) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Maro

This is an excellent combination for players (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

It forms a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, inside which gamers and teammates restore three health per second. If knocked down, they can self-recover to get up. The zone lasts for 10 seconds, and there’s an 85-second cooldown.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

If Laura is equipped, accuracy increases by 10% while the players are scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael’s skill in Free Fire gives a silencing effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. In addition, enemies that get downed suffer 20% faster health loss.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

With Maro’s ability, users’ damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Also, the damage on the marked enemies rises by 1%.

2) Alok + Thiva + Luqueta + Kapella

Kapella syncs well with Alok and Thiva (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop the Beat

The ability creates a 5m aura around the character in Free Fire. It increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s. The effects do not stack, and the ability runs for 5 seconds. There’s a 45-second cooldown.

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Thiva’s Vital Vibes increases the rescue (help-up) speed by 10%. After a successful revival, the revived teammate gets 15 HP in 5 seconds.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases maximum health by 10, up to 50 upon each kill during a match.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella increases the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% in Free Fire. It also reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%.

1) K + Miguel + Moco + Jota

This is the best combo that gamers can incorporate to play Free Fire passively (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

With K, the maximum EP rises by 50, and his ability has two different modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. With the former in effect, the EP conversion rate is increased by 500%. Meanwhile, Psychology restores 3 Ep every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. There’s a 3-second cooldown for switching between them.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

If Miguel is equipped in Free Fire, individuals gain 30 EP for each kill.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies that players shoot for 2 seconds. Similar to Otho, info gets shared with teammates.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Users gain health when they hit enemies with a gun. Additionally, if they manage to knock them down, 10% HP is restored.

Disclaimer: Abilities stated above are at the lowest level.

