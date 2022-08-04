How to join Free Fire Partner Program to get diamonds and V Badge

Garena's Free Fire Partner Program has always been a hot topic within the community, with many trying to join the initiative designed to assist content creators in reaching their full potential. The long list of perks provided is one of the key driving forces for gamers to fulfill all of the criteria and make it into the program.

Among the perks are free diamonds and the exclusive V Badge, which is only provided to the program's partners and hence, only selected users own it. Fortunately for players, the developers are still accepting applications for the Partner Program.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they can still play the MAX variant, which is not among the banned applications.

Guide to joining Free Fire Partner Program to receive its perks

It is not easy for players to join the Free Fire Partner Program, mainly due to its stringent requirements. Even after fulfilling them, gamers are not guaranteed a slot, and Garena has an internal process to review each application and provide the slots only to the best players.

The requirements are as follows:

100k subscribers on the YouTube channel

80% of content related to Free Fire and 300k views in the last 30 days

Consistent content quality and social media presence

Content abiding by Garena's policy and must be engaging

Gamers should be willing to work hard and have a passion for gaming

The requirements and perks (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the perks for joining the Partner Program are:

In-game rewards including diamonds, custom room cards, and more

Financial compensation for gamers with more than 500k subscribers and 95% game-related content

Exclusive merchandise and features on official social media handles

Invites to tournaments and esports events

Direct communication with the team

In-game codes for giveaways to fans

Advance access to content

Access to official observer client

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Users should follow the instructions outlined below to apply for the Partner Program if they have fulfilled all the requirements and are interested in the program:

Step 1: Players can start by accessing the official website on any web browser. They can utilize this link to access it directly.

Click on the Apply Now button to access the form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the page, they can click on the Apply Now button on the right side of the screen, which will redirect gamers to the Google Form shown below.

Carefully fill in all the required details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers need to fill in the following fields carefully:

Official name (as given in the ID)

Phone number

Channel name and link

Subscriber count

The kind of content the player uploads

Whether they use facecam or not

Address

Reason for joining the Partner Program

Step 4: Next, they can submit the form and wait for a response.

Garena's team reviews every application across multiple parameters and will respond to the selected users. Once selected, they will receive the V Badge and loads of other perks, including diamonds, room cards, and more.

