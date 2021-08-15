How to level up faster in Free Fire in August 2021?

Leveling up in Free Fire might seem very difficult to some mobile gamers. Players will have to make use of experience points if they want to level up quickly.

One of the major advantages of leveling up in Free Fire is getting access to a wide range of pets and characters that the game offers. This article tells players about the different ways in which they can level up quickly in Free Fire.

Tips to level up faster in Free Fire

Players can use the following tips if they want to level up faster in Free Fire:

1) Win matches

This is one of the best ways that players can level up, and since it requires no diamonds it is automatically a major boost for financially weak players. Playing classic or ranked matches increases the EXP level of players.

2) Daily challenges

List of challenges on Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has a long list of daily challenges that players can complete. Completing such challenges and missions will allow Battle Royale mobile gamers to gain experience points that can be used to level up easily.

3) EXP cards

Double XP cards (Image via Free Fire)

This is the easiest way one can level up in Free Fire. Double EXP cards in the Battle Royale game help players double their experience points, and as a result they can notice a massive boost in their level. Players can acquire Double EXP cards by following the steps given below.

Players can buy Double EXP cards from the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

Users will have to open Free Fire and head over to the Store section.

The players must then open the “Items” tab.

They must then choose the “Double EXP” card from the options that appear.

Players will finally have to click on the “Purchase” button and pay the amount of diamonds (in-game money) necessary.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

Also read: Free Fire APK download on Jio Phone is not possible as the game has different system requirements

Edited by Gautham Balaji