How to level up faster in Garena Free Fire before OB35 update

Garena Free Fire has become a household name in the mobile gaming community as an action-packed shooter.

The battle royale title has fostered a massively competitive environment among gamers thanks to a huge player base. Hence, they must create distinctive in-game stats to stand out from the crowd.

The ID level is arguably the most significant parameter that reflects someone's proficiency in-game. The higher it is, the more limelight users receive in the community.

However, achieving higher levels is not that easy. Raising it quickly requires hard work and valuable strategies.

Before implementing strategies, readers should understand the technical basics of the Free Fire ID level, determined by the number of experience points (EXP). Players will have to acquire a specific number of EXPs for each increment in the level.

The only way to earn EXP is to play matches. However, the number of these points awarded to users varies based on factors such as game modes, external utilities, playing style, and more.

Thus, mobile gamers should only focus on efficient methods to grab maximum EXPs to improve their levels.

Three must-know tips to boost Free Fire ID level rapidly before OB35 update

1) Play BR matches

Among multiple factors such as survival time, battle score, distance traveled, etc., the first plays the most vital role in increasing the EXP count in a match. The longer players survive, the higher the number of EXPs obtained.

Hence, they must showcase survival gameplay to boost their levels quickly.

The Battle Royale mode is undoubtedly the lengthiest match in Free Fire. Hence, survival time (experience) will be maximum in this mode.

Gamers should try to be in a battle royale match for longer and get the Booyah.

2) Best characters that support survival gameplay

Characters help users by providing them with some extra powers. As described earlier, survival matters the most to acquire more EXP.

Many characters such as K, Dimitri, Alok, Leon, Luqueta, Jota, etc., favor survival gameplay that aids readers by sustaining their HP throughout matches and ultimately in survival.

However, since there are a limited number of slots available for character skills, i.e., four, it is crucial for players to assign the right character in these slots, balancing the overall gameplay.

3) Use EXP booster cards

EXP cards are helpful in Free Fire, rewarding gamers with a certain percentage of extra EXP after matches. These cards are extensively utilized by them to level up faster.

The BR title has two varieties of EXP cards: the 50% EXP card and the 100% EXP card. The former increases the EXP count obtained in a match by 50% and the latter by 100% (i.e., double).

While the 50% EXP card is easily obtainable via the exchange store, daily check-ins, and more permanent events, the 100% EXP card is rarely available via Elite Passes and a few other occasional events.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire, users from the country should not download the same title. They should access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which has no restrictions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far