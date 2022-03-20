How to level up quickly in Garena Free Fire Ranked Mode (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire offers two alternatives for its prevalent Ranked Mode - Battle Royale and Clash Squad. BR-Ranked is in its 26th season, which will end on April 15, while CS-Ranked is culminating this month on March 24. At the end of each season, players get unique rewards based on their ranks.

Over time, tons of users have started participating in Free Fire's Ranked seasons. However, the increase in the number of participants has made it challenging for the majority of players, especially beginners, to make it to the higher ranks. Therefore, one must have a designated plan to level up.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to level-up swiftly in the Ranked Mode (March 2022)

1) Adjust the controls and other settings

Optimization of the HUD layout is essential for Ranked Mode (Image via Garena)

The first thing that players need to focus on is adjusting the controls and tweaking other settings. A HUD layout that suits players' grip and use of fingers is the ideal option. Players can also use the practice range to understand the array of controls available in the game.

Apart from the HUD, gamers should adjust the sensitivity settings that aid in aiming and recoil control. They can also lower or increase the display settings to optimize the gameplay output device's efficiency and performance.

2) Train hard in the practice range

Training mode helps in learning movement tricks and mastering weapons (Image via Garena)

In the next step, after tweaking the HUD layout and other settings, players must train hard in Free Fire. The practice range will help users understand and master in-game weaponry against moving targets and real enemies. They can also practice at varying distances on the Batou Training Island to make their skills more versatile.

3) Join a squad and pick a role

Players should join a team and assume a role (Image via Garena)

Solo mode players are responsible for their own mistakes and successes, while the squad provides backup support. Players can play a secondary role in a squad by being a medic or becoming an IGL and commanding the team's actions.

A well-coordinated squad can maximize the capabilities of each of its members while also allowing users to overcome their weaknesses in a match. Thus, playing the game with fellow gamers makes sense rather than going solo.

4) Choose a loadout before a match

Choosing a loadout is essential for the Ranked Mode (Image via Garena)

Now that users have joined a squad and picked up a team role, they need to build a loadout according to their capabilities and requirements. Players can choose their desired character skill(s) and equipment like Bonfire, Leg Pockets, Summon Airdrop, Resupply Map, etc.

Users should consider each of the items/skills being used in a loadout after understanding their functions and benefits during a Free Fire match.

5) Play to survive, not to win

Players should focus on improving their survival instinct (Image via Garena)

After players have completed all of the four tasks given above, they can enter an actual Free Fire match to grind hard for the rank-push. However, gamers' mindsets should be more of a survivor than a winner.

It may sound a bit weird, but players should not focus on winning a match and aim to survive as long as they can. Thinking about victory sometimes adds to the baggage of pressure, while the survivor mindset lets gamers play freely.

Keep using gloo walls and change positions to survive in a match (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

However, players should note that rejecting the thought of victory doesn't mean that they should undermine their skills. Instead, it is related to letting go of the pressure while enjoying a game the way it is supposed to.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of 14 February 2022. Players should download the MAX variant to access their in-game accounts.

