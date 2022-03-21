How to maintain high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX with safe gameplay

Free Fire MAX has a great many stats to elaborate on the experience and professionalism of a player in the title. Headshot rate, win rate, and K/D ratio are some of the defining aspects of a player's dominance over others.

The K/D ratio is one of the key stats that can predict a player's victory odds when engaged in combat. It's a numerical value that depends upon the player's performance. Mathematically, it can be defined as the number of kills secured divided by the number of deaths.

Securing more eliminations than getting eliminated by foes is the one and only formula to maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX. However, it's not an easy task. But it's not indeed impossible. Implementing a few tips and strategies can make it simpler.

4 tips to maintain high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

4) Rush with enough confidence

Killing players forms the majority of the gameplay in Free Fire MAX. However, this is something they shouldn't do to increase the K/D ratio, especially in Clash Squad matches.

Rushing towards an enemy head-first without a plan of action is likely to result in a defeat. Getting a defeat in hand ultimately increases the number of deaths. Since the K/D ratio and the number of deaths are inversely proportional, the result will be a decreased K/D ratio. Hence, players should only go for victory assured rushes.

3) Best character skill combination

The character skill combination has always been a part of the match-winning tactic in Free Fire MAX. Character abilities that can aid players in safeguarding themselves from enemies can be the best option for gamers willing to maintain a high K/D ratio.

The character skill combination is subjective. To get maximum efficiency, players should set it according to their playstyle. Skill combinations come as a top priority in Clash Squad matches.

Wukong, Chrono, Skyler, and Dimitri are some of the best characters with active abilities while Maxim, Hayato, Andrew, Luqueta, Moco, and Kelly are the best ones with passive abilities.

2) Keep a distance from combats

Esports athletes usually have a higher K/D ratio because of a simple strategy of keeping a distance from early fights. Ignoring early fights reduces the odds of getting eliminated in the initial stages of the battle.

Being in battlegounds for a long time will surely boost the players' confidence, which is needed to secure more kills in the final stages of the match. Gamers should play as if they're making a rank push.

1) Focus on survival to win battles

Survival should be the foremost goal of players in Free Fire MAX, but somehow they forget it and start playing as if they have entered the battleground only to kill the enemies. This leads to elimination.

The odds of winning a battle increase while playing passively to survive till the last zone. Winning a match ensures no death in Free Fire MAX. Consequently, the K/D ratio increases due to a decrease in the total number of deaths.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

