5 tips to get more kills during rank push in Garena Free Fire

When engaged in a rank push, the ultimate goal for Free Fire players is to secure kills. These kills turn into points and help the player rank up faster in-game. Given the number of points required to reach Heroic-tier, many kills will be needed.

While securing more kills is not a problem, players will have to adapt to different situations and take a few risks for their reward. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, the task can be easily executed.

Follow these tips and tricks to get more kills and points in Free Fire

5) Land in hot drop zones but play it safe

One of the riskiest ways to secure kills is by landing in a hot drop zone. These places are filled with opponents, guaranteeing that players will not have to look far for kills.

However, since staying alive is of the essence, players need to tread carefully in these locations. Engaging opponents at will is not the best idea. Every encounter should be meticulously calculative and swift.

4) Try to play 1v4 matches

Instead of playing solo or squads in Free Fire, players can play 1v4 matches. Although the risks are very high, there will be no shortage of opponents. Skilled players will be able to navigate their way to victory.

Additionally, players can learn a lot while playing in this way. They will understand how to adapt better to situations, fend off attacks with ease, and, most importantly, deal with multiple opponents at once.

3) Actively look for opponents to kills but do so cautiously

Free Fire players need to be careful when looking for opponents in a match. While an aggressive playstyle is rewarding, it can be harmful as well. One wrong move and an early exit is guaranteed.

To avoid this scenario, players need to be cautious while looking for enemies to kill. Wandering aimlessly in search can prove to be fatal. Players need to implement strategy and rotate carefully to find more opponents easily.

2) Try to score easy third-party kills

One of the benefits of being in a 1v4 match is that most teams will be fighting each other. They will be too busy to bother about a single solo player. Using this to an advantage, players can effortlessly score third-party kills.

When two teams are engaged in combat, the player can get into position and fire upon them from afar. No one will know where the shot came from or who fired it in the chaos. In this manner, a few kills can easily be earned in every match.

1) Master landing headshots for easier eliminations

At times, battles in Free Fire tend to stretch out for far too long. Eventually, both sides begin to run low on supplies. For players, this reduces combat efficiency and hampers the odds of winning.

To shorten the duration of every battle and secure kills faster, players need to learn how to land headshots. A single bullet can do the same job rather than emptying an entire magazine to secure an elimination.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha