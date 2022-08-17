How to perform 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX: Tips and guide

Gloo walls have become indispensable to Free Fire MAX’s gameplay and are one of the most crucial utility items. They can provide players with great cover, helping them perform actions like reloading their weapons, healing themselves, and even reviving teammates.

Over time, the community has developed numerous tricks related to gloo walls, ensuring better performance on the battlefield. 360° gloo wall is one of the most prominent tricks, and it helps gamers get cover from all possible directions.

However, doing it is difficult and takes significant skill in terms of placement.

Free Fire MAX guide to performing fantastic 360° gloo wall tricks

Using the trick, players must encircle themselves with gloo walls (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fundamental objective of the 360° gloo wall trick is for the performer to encircle themselves with gloo walls swiftly. This may appear a simple task, but individuals must be extremely swift and precise since any delay or gap in their placement can get them knocked down.

It is worth noting that they will need to concentrate on several factors before beginning the approach, such as the positioning of the crosshair, the modification of the HUD, and the sensitivity settings.

Steps to perform

Gamers can follow these steps to perform the 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: The first thing users must ensure is that their crosshairs are placed towards the feet of their character/on the ground.

Step 2: They may quickly crouch and place the first gloo wall. They should later deploy the other ones by rotating the screen and using the left fire button.

Alternatively, players can use the right button instead of the left fire button if they are comfortable using it. Moreover, if they know to perform the sit-up gloo wall trick, they will find it easy to achieve the 360° gloo wall in Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Once the gloo walls have been placed, individuals will be in complete cover and can perform tasks like healing and more.

Gamers are recommended to play custom room matches alongside their friends to improve, as it will take a while to master this particular trick within the battle royale title.

Other tips

Things like the Custom HUD can play a crucial role in performing the trick (Image via Garena)

These are a few tips that users can keep in mind for the 360° gloo wall trick:

Sensitivity: Sensitivity settings, in particular, the ‘General’ one, must be around the maximum levels to have the camera/screen move quickly. If that is set appropriately, players can cover themselves in gloo walls within no time.

Custom HUD: Gamers must carefully adjust their HUD in Free Fire MAX. It is advised that they place the fire button next to the crouch button to place the gloo walls in no time after crouching.

Practice: Practice is essential for all tasks, including the 360° gloo wall trick. Users who practice 5-10 minutes each day can efficiently adapt to the use of the trick.

Note: The article represents the writer’s opinions.

