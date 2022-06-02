How to play Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX: Common rules and complete guide

Free Fire MAX features a number of time-limited modes, with two permanent ones being the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. This not only offers players a range of options to choose from, but it also helps to ensure that the game is not monotonous.

In recent years, several content creators have come up with a new custom room mode called Factory Challenge. It has attracted a huge audience due to its fast-paced and exciting gameplay. Here is a guide to the general rules of this game mode and how players can set it up themselves.

What is Factory Challenge, and how to set it up in Free Fire MAX?

As implied by its name, Factory Challenge is a special custom room mode in Free Fire MAX where the entire lobby jumps to the top of The Factory, a prominent hot-drop on the Bermuda map. Subsequently, gamers engage in melee combat, usually with fists, until very few members are left.

Story continues below ad

Since Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, users will need a Custom Room card before moving forward. They can set up this mode themselves if they have one or may even join other rooms where this challenge is underway. The steps for setting up the mode are as follows:

Open the mode selection menu (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers should click on the option above the start button to display the mode selection menu.

Step 2: Players can click on the Custom option and hit the create button to open a new tab.

Story continues below ad

Select the desired settings (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers can enter the room name, set a password (if needed), set the mode to Battle Royale, and select the Bermuda map.

Subsequently, they can adjust the settings in the game tab and can set the mode preset to Melee. Players often change movement speed, health, and jump height to make this mode even more engaging and interesting.

Step 4: Once users have selected the desired option, they should click the confirm button to create a room.

Story continues below ad

It is generally advisable to invite friends only as random users may or may not adhere to the conditions of landing on the Factory roof. Once the lobby is full, players can start the match.

General rules for Free Fire MAX Factory Challenge

Since it is a mode created by the players, there is no clear set of rules as everyone comes up with their variations. However, the broad and general guidelines are as follows:

All players should land on top of the Factory location on the Bermuda map.

Users should, for the most part, use their fists to engage in combat with other users, and the last gamer standing gets the Booyah.

Story continues below ad

Some individuals allow gamers to leave their locations and even use firearms once many users have already been eliminated. Additionally, they may even allow the usage of Gloo Walls while altering the team mode option.

Tips for winning a Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Kla is necessary in Factory Challenge (Image via Garena)

Character combination is the most important factor that influences the outcome of a Factory Challenge. A character like Kla is a must for melee combat, as it would help to knock opponents out within a few punches.

At the same time, gamers will need a character to provide healing, and Alok is a great option due to the added agility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far