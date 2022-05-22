How to play factory challenge in Free Fire MAX: Common rules and more details

Players who have been paying attention to what’s going on in the Free Fire MAX community will likely be familiar with the Factory Challenge, which is one of the most popular events in-game. There is regularly a lot of content related to it available on social media platforms since it is pretty fun to play.

Nevertheless, it is expected that newer users joining the game will be clueless about the intricacies of the Factory Challenge, such as its rules, procedures to play, and so on. If you are one of those players, you may read the following guide to learn all the required details.

Details and common rules about the Factory challenge in Free Fire MAX

The Factory challenge is one of the most well-liked community-created custom room modes, made famous by content creators and YouTubers. Essentially, there are two standard rules that have to be followed by players while engaging in this particular challenge:

Rule 1: Land at the top of the Factory location on the Bermuda map.

Rule 2: Use only a fist to fight against the opponents during the match period.

The last one standing would be the winner and get the Booyah. Additionally, aside from these rules, there are several variations, some of which enable players to input a boost to their movement speed, permit them to employ Gloo Walls, and so on.

How to play Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX (Creating a custom room)

Factory Challenges are played in Custom Rooms, and users will need to own a Room Card if they want to create a room themselves. Once they acquire that particular card, these are the steps that they can follow:

Step 1: To begin, users must boot up Free Fire MAX onto their devices and then press the mode-switch icon:

To star with the process, gamers can open the game and then tap here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, they will need to tap on the ‘Custom’ button to head to the game’s particular ‘Custom Room’ tab.

Step 3: Individuals can subsequently click on the ‘Create’ option and set the specifics, i.e., map to Bermuda, name, password, and more.

They will have to set all these prior to creating their Custom Room in the game (Image via Garena)

They can also visit the ‘Game’ tab and alter the other settings as per their preference.

Step 4: Lastly, once everything is set, they may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button and create their own custom room.

Later, users may invite friends or play with randoms in that room while enjoying the entire Factory Challenge experience.

