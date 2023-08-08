How to play Free Fire Max on PC in August 2023

Shifting from Free Fire mobile gaming to PC can be tricky but beneficial at the same time. PC gaming allows you a comfortable place to sit with a big screen, which gives a better view of the game and helps spot your enemies with ease. Getting to use a mouse and keyboard also comes in handy, helping you with weapon recoil and swift movement speed, for which mobile gamers buy numerous gears like mobile gaming triggers and finger sleeves.

However, playing Free Fire on PC does not help your Esports career, as the emulators are not allowed in FF tournaments. Nevertheless, it gives you an enhanced gaming experience, making it worthwhile.

How to download Free Fire Max on your PC or Laptop?

Mobile games such as Free Fire are built to function in Android or iOS only. This implies that it will not run on your PC without an emulator. It can be a hardware or software which allows your Android or iOS system to run or use the external devices of your PC. In other words, they will help external devices, like a keyboard and mouse, to work for your game. BlueSacks is the most recommended emulator by PC gamers.

Follow these steps to download the game on your PC.

Step 1: Download BlueStacks on your device using any browser.

Step 2: Download FF Max by Playstore in BlueStacks.

Step 3: Set the resolution, memory, graphics, and other settings according to your PC.

Step 4: Open FF Max and sign in.

Step 5: Create a custom HUD and map the keys according to your comfort.

Step 6: Enjoy your FF gaming.

What is the perfect FPS setting for Free Fire Max?

Setting a perfect Frame Per Second (FPS) can be a mind-bending task. The high FPS gives you a better frame rate or smoothness; it can also heat up your device and make your game choppy if using a low-end device. Numerous PC gamers boast their high 150 or even 200 FPS, unaware of the fact that mobile games do not support more than 90 FPS.

By keeping these things in mind, you should adjust your FPS while also considering the Refresh Rate of your monitor.

Best Keymapping for Free Fire Max

Perfect keymapping is the first and most essential step for a beginner in FF PC gaming. Perfect keymapping consists of the commands that are close to each other and serve best as a whole to the gameplay.

Here are the best keymappings for your emulator for better gameplay:

Command Key Joystick (Forward, Backward, Left, Right) W, S, A, D (respectively) Fire Left Mouse Button Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Melee Weapon 3 Gloo Wall E Frag Q Backpack Tab MedKit Caps Lock Active Skill Middle Mouse Button Scope Right Mouse Button Sprint Y Jump Space Crouch C Prone Z Revive B Use, Eject, etc. X Loot (First loadout, Second loadout) F & G Armor Repair 7 Mic T Output Voice SHIFT Pin P Map M Emote (default) Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2...up to Ctrl+8

