How to play Free Fire online without downloading: Instant Play guide (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire is established as one of the most successful battle royale titles on the mobile platform. With each passing update, the game's worldwide player base expands, and numerous milestones like 1 billion downloads are being reached.

A considerable number of gamers are interested in trying out Garena's flagship game on their mobile devices but aren't aware of its overall functionality and features. To test the same, they can try out the online demo provided by Google Instant Play on the Play Store.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are recommended not to play the game or even download it on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn't suspended.

Step-by-step guide to play Free Fire online without downloading using Google Instant Play

In the demo version available on Google Instant Play, players will land in a small open area where they will compete against six bots for around two minutes. Individuals will be victorious after they have eliminated all of them.

These are the steps they can follow to access it:

Step 1: Gamers should start by opening the Google Play Store app on their Android devices.

Step 2: After that, they can search for 'Garena Free Fire' using the search bar.

They can alternatively click here to reach the page.

There will be two different options appearing on their screens (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Users will then find two buttons, 'Try Now' and 'Install,' and they will have to select the former.

After clicking 'Try Now,' the Instant App screen will appear (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: Upon clicking on that, the Instant App screen will show up, and the demo will load up soon.

There will be a 'Download' button showing up for players (Image via Free Fire)

Following that, a download option will appear, prompting gamers to choose whether or not they wish to install the game on their phones. They could continue with the procedure if they enjoyed the demo.

Disclaimer: The Google Play Store's "Instant App" option provides a demo/test of the battle royale title. It isn't the full version, and the purpose of the same is to give users a general notion regarding the game, its functionality, and more.

