How to play Free Fire on PC? Best emulators, installation steps and download links

Free Fire is only available for download on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS. To get an immersive experience of the Battle Royale game, players want to try it out on their PCs and laptops.

Since it is not a PC game, mobile gamers will first have to download and install an emulator. Using the software, players will be able to run the BR game smoothly on their computers.

These are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the battle royale game:

Minimum System Requirements

OS : Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP2, Windows XP SP3 (32-bit only)

: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP2, Windows XP SP3 (32-bit only) Processor : Dual Core 2+ GHz

: Dual Core 2+ GHz Memory : 2 GB RAM

: 2 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia HD Graphics 3000 or Higher

: Nvidia HD Graphics 3000 or Higher DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Processor : Intel Core i5-680 (pass mark 3500) or higher processor with virtualization extensions enabled in the BIOS

: Intel Core i5-680 (pass mark 3500) or higher processor with virtualization extensions enabled in the BIOS Memory : 6 GB or higher

: 6 GB or higher Graphics: Intel HD 5200 (pass mark 750) or higher

How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators?

Players need emulators to run Free Fire on PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Users will first have to download any one of the emulators using the links given below.

Step 2: They will then have to open the emulator and search for Free Fire.

Step 3: Once they finish downloading the game, gamers will have to tap on the icon of the battle royale title to play it.

Best emulators: Minimum system requirements and download links

BlueStacks 5, NoxPlayer, and LDPlayer are some of the best emulators (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best emulators, along with their minimum system requirements and respective download links, are given:

1) BlueStacks 5

OS: Windows 7 and above

CPU: Intel or AMD processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB

Download the emulator from here.

2) NoxPlayer

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB

Download the emulator from here.

3) LDPlayer

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 36 GB

Download the emulator from here.

The Battle Royale experience is significantly better on PC than on mobile phones. This is mainly because players can use a mouse and keyboard to accentuate their gameplay.

Emulators are a good option for content creators as well, as many of them find it easier to record and stream simultaneously.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha