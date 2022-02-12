How to play Free Fire on PC? Best emulators, installation steps and download links

Free Fire is only available for download on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS. To get an immersive experience of the Battle Royale game, players want to try it out on their PCs and laptops.
Since it is not a PC game, mobile gamers will first have to download and install an emulator. Using the software, players will be able to run the BR game smoothly on their computers.
These are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the battle royale game:
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP2, Windows XP SP3 (32-bit only)
- Processor: Dual Core 2+ GHz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia HD Graphics 3000 or Higher
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended System Requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i5-680 (pass mark 3500) or higher processor with virtualization extensions enabled in the BIOS
- Memory: 6 GB or higher
- Graphics: Intel HD 5200 (pass mark 750) or higher
How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators?
Step 1: Users will first have to download any one of the emulators using the links given below.
Step 2: They will then have to open the emulator and search for Free Fire.
Step 3: Once they finish downloading the game, gamers will have to tap on the icon of the battle royale title to play it.
Best emulators: Minimum system requirements and download links
The best emulators, along with their minimum system requirements and respective download links, are given:
1) BlueStacks 5
- OS: Windows 7 and above
- CPU: Intel or AMD processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 5 GB
Download the emulator from here.
2) NoxPlayer
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
- RAM: 1.5 GB
- Storage: 1.5 GB
Download the emulator from here.
3) LDPlayer
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 36 GB
Download the emulator from here.
The Battle Royale experience is significantly better on PC than on mobile phones. This is mainly because players can use a mouse and keyboard to accentuate their gameplay.
Emulators are a good option for content creators as well, as many of them find it easier to record and stream simultaneously.