How to play Free Fire on PC? Best settings, keymapping, and more (August 2022)

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most successful games on the mobile platform, as seen by its constantly growing player base. The developers have implemented a wide range of unique and interesting features to keep their community engaged.

Besides regular mobile devices, players can also play Free Fire on their PCs. To do so, they will have to use certain software known as emulators. Fortunately, these are readily available on the internet.

Interested users can check out the following section to find a guide on enjoying the battle royale title on PC.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country must avoid playing the title on their PCs or phones. Instead, they can enjoy Free Fire MAX since it's not in the list of suspended applications.

Guide to download and play Free Fire on PC (August 2022)

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators that gamers can use to enjoy the game (Image via BlueStacks)

The procedure to download Free Fire on some of the most popular emulators like BlueStacks, MEmu Play, and NoxPlayer, is the same since the Google Play Store is available in all of them. The exact steps for downloading and playing Free Fire on PC are outlined below:

Step 1: Users can start by downloading and installing the required emulators on their PCs. Once the emulator is downloaded, they will have to sign in with their Google accounts.

Step 2: For the next step, players must open the Google Play Store and search for the game using the search bar. A few results will show up, and they must select the correct one.

Step 3: Finally, they should hit the ‘Install’ option to start the download.

Once the download is complete, they can open the application and log in using their in-game accounts to enjoy the game on their PC.

Best settings to play the game

Controls can be edited based on the overall comfort while playing (Image via Garena)

Players can tweak various settings in the game based on their preferences. Nevertheless, they should adjust the graphics based on the specifications of their PC.

It is advised that players with low-end computers play the game with the graphics settings turned down as much as possible to get a lag-free and fluid gameplay experience. However, users with high-end PCs can enjoy the battle royale title at higher graphics.

Players must generally keep the sensitivity settings at a higher amount to have good aim (Image via Garena)

When considering the in-game sensitivity, players must adjust it depending on their mouse’s DPI. Regardless, high sensitivity is recommended to flick crosshairs and get headshots easily.

Keymapping for Free Fire

Listed below are the recommended keymapping settings that players can try applying while playing Free Fire on their PCs:

Command Key Movement W, A, S, D Shoot/Fire Left Mouse Button Switch to Primary Weapon Q Switch to Secondary Weapon 2 Switch to Melee Weapon 4 Switch to Gloo Wall 5 Grenade 6 (Second slot for Grenade) Backpack Tab MedKit Caps Lock Active Skill Middle Mouse Button Scope Right Mouse Button Sprint Shift Jump Space Crouch C Prone Z Revive B Use, Eject, and other interactions F Picking up Loot (First item, Second item) F & G Armor Repair 7 Mic T Output Voice Y Pin P Map M Emote Ctrl+(number) up to Ctrl+8 for eight emotes

These settings will help players move and aim appropriately on PC, enhancing their overall gameplay. It may take some time to adjust; but once users get accustomed to playing on a PC, they should be able to improve and reach higher ranks.

Disclaimer: The choice of keymapping is entirely subjective and the settings listed above is based on the writer’s opinion. Users can adjust the required keybinds based on their preference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S