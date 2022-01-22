How to play Free Fire on Windows after OB32 update: Installation guide for Emulators

A significant number of Free Fire enthusiasts seek to play the game on their Windows PCs. However, to play the game successfully, they must use applications known as Emulators. There are several Emulators available for Windows PCs, including BlueStacks, Nox Player, and MEmu Play.

However, few players are aware of the procedure they must undergo to install the game utilizing the application. This article will attempt to explain the process.

Free Fire OB32 update: How to play on Windows PC using Emulators

Minimum requirements of some of the top Emulators

Before starting with the download and installation, users must know the minimum requirements to run Emulators. The requirements for oft-used Emulators are listed below:

Bluestacks

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB free disk space

MEmu Play

Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU)

Operating System: WinXP SP3, Win7, Win8 and Win10

RAM: 2 GB (4 GB for x64 system)

Storage: 5 GB free disk space

Nox Player

Processor: Dual-core Intel or AMD Processor

Operating System: Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB free disk space

Steps of installation

Because players must use Google Play Store in order to download Free Fire, the methods for download and installation are similar in all Android Emulators:

Step 1: Download one of the Emulators listed above on the Windows PC.

Step 2: Sign into the application using one’s Google account and open the Google Play Store application.

Step 3: Search for Free Fire and press the ‘Install’ button to start the download for the game.

They can login using the account linked to their device (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the installation process ends, gamers can log in to Free Fire and start playing the OB32 version on their PCs.

Players who wish to know about the new update’s patch notes can click here to find out about the features.

