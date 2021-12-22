How to play Garena Free Fire - New Age on Windows: Download and installation guide

The Free Fire OB31 New Age update was released earlier this month and the game has since swarmed with new events. The New Age campaign is in full swing within the game, providing new activities for the user. Subsequently, the spring sequel to this campaign will go live on 27 December.

Players enjoy all this on their Android and iOS devices. At the same time, some gamers may wish to play Free Fire on their PC or laptop. They may easily do this by utilizing an Android emulator.

Guide to playing Free Fire on Windows using emulator

There are several popular emulator options at their disposal, with BlueStacks, MEmu Play and Nox Player, to name a few. However, many users prefer BlueStacks due to its features. The emulator provides preset controls, easy key mapping, shooting mode, smart controls, HD graphics, and more. Here are the steps:

Step 1: First, gamers need to download and install BlueStacks 5 emulator from the official website.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, they can open the emulator and sign in to their Google account.

Users can search for Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Subsequently, they can open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Step 4: They need to select the most appropriate option and press the install button.

Sign in to enjoy Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Once the game has been installed, they can open it and sign in to their existing Free Fire account or start a new one.

However, before installing the emulator, users should ensure sufficient storage space on their devices. Moreover, they should ensure that their PC/laptop meets the minimum requirements. They are as follows:

Minimum requirements

Minimum requirements (Image via BlueStacks)

Recommended requirements

Recommended requirements (Image via BlueStacks)

Even though players can play Free Fire on their PC using an emulator, the developers have brought in several changes regarding matchmaking. This has been implemented to provide a fair and better gaming experience.

After the OB31 update, the developers launched a special emulator matchmaking pool that applies to BR and CS ranked mode. This implies that even if only one emulator user in the team in the game modes mentioned, they would be paired with other emulator users.

