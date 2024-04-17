How to play new Free Fire OB44 update on PC

With the arrival of the Free Fire OB44 update, Garena has added numerous features to the game and also made balancing changes. Android users can download it directly through the Google Play Store, whereas those on iOS can employ the Apple App Store. Interested players may also engage in the battle royale title on their PCs by using the different emulators available on the internet.

The emulators will essentially allow individuals to emulate the mobile experience on their desktops. Accordingly, they will be able to enjoy the game using their keyboard and mouse. A detailed guide on how to play the new Free Fire OB44 update is provided in the section below.

Steps to download and play Free Fire OB44 update on PC

Follow the steps below to download and play the OB44 update on PC (Image via Garena)

There are loads of different emulators like BlueStacks, LDPlayer, and Nox Player that can allow you to experience the Free Fire OB44 update on your PC. All of them possess unique features and other mechanics that enhance the overall gameplay.

All of these emulators need you to download and install the OB44 update from the Google Play Store. Listed below are the detailed steps that you can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: After installing the necessary emulator on your PC, open the Google Play Store application, and log in using your email account.

Step 2: Next, you must manually search for the game using the search option. There will be numerous options displayed on the screen, and you must select the relevant one.

Step 3: You can then tap the Install button. The game will get downloaded and installed on the emulator.

You must ensure that your PC has sufficient storage space available to complete the download and installation for both the emulator and the game.

Step 4: Open the game and log in using your account to enjoy the different features incorporated with the Free Fire OB44 update.

The overall performance of the game on your PC will vary depending on the PC's hardware specifications. You must also remember that you won’t be able to enjoy the battle royale title if your PC doesn’t match the minimum requirements of the emulator.

New Role System in Free Fire OB44 update

New role system in the game (Image via Garena)

One of the significant features in the Free Fire OB44 update is the new Role System. It allows you to analyze your play style based on data like the weapons and skills you use in the ranked matches. It also takes into consideration other in-match behavior.

There are a total of five roles: Rusher, Sniper, Bomber, Support, and Rifler. In the Role tab under the Profile section, you will find a pie chart depicting the distribution of each role, and your role expertise level.

Players can display the selected role and role expertise in their profile, match loading, and friend invitation list.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback