How to play the new Pet Ludo mode in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire often comes up with new modes via various events. Pet Ludo is the latest mode that has been introduced via the Squad Beatz event in the battle royale game.

The Pet Ludo mode was unveiled today, 12 February 2022 at 10:00 am IST. Mobile gamers can enjoy the mode until 21 February 2022 at 3:59 am IST. Here is how they can enjoy the mode in the battle royale game.

Details about the new Pet mode Ludo in Free Fire

Rules of Pet Ludo (Image via Garena)

The game mechanic of Pet Ludo is similar to that of normal Ludo. In this mode, instead of tokens, there are various Free Fire pets. Players have the ultimate goal of getting all their pets across the finish line.

The dice will automatically roll and players will just have to determine which of their pets will move and in what direction. Similar to normal Ludo, mobile gamers can eliminate their opponents in Pet Ludo.

How to play Pet Ludo in Free Fire?

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below:

The Squad Beatz logo is on the top right corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Squad Beatz logo.

Pet Ludo is on the bottom right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Pet Ludo option.

Pet Ludo in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Mobile gamers will then be redirected to the home screen where they will have to tap Start.

Pet Ludo and Beatz Tokens

Pet Ludo and Beatz Tokens (Image via Garena)

Players can claim Beatz Tokens by playing Pet Ludo. Here is how many they can win:

Play a Pet Ludo match once – 1 Beatz Token – Ruby

Play a Pet Ludo match thrice – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby

Play a Pet Ludo match 5 times – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby

Mobile gamers can use these tokens and then exchange them with stars to win exciting prizes from the Drone Store. Three Beatz Tokens – Ruby are worth one star. Mobile gamers can exchange a maximum of 240 tokens for 80 stars.

