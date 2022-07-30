How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 51: New Crimson Knifemaster bundle, skins, and more

On a monthly basis, Garena releases a new iteration of the pass in Free Fire as well as its better version, thereby introducing various new items for users to collect. With the Season 50 Elite Pass coming to a close, the developers have begun the pre-order phase for the upcoming edition, which will be available a few days before its release.

Within Free Fire MAX, the Elite Pass is considered to be one of the most valuable items players can obtain. This allows the community to get their hands on unique rewards such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. These are not directly available after the upgrade, as users will have to work to complete missions to earn badges or spend diamonds on acquiring them.

Garena opens pre-order for Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass for August

As is the case with any Free Fire MAX Elite Pass, which is introduced at the start of the month, Season 51 also goes live on 1 August and will continue to be available until 31 August 2022. The Kung Foodies Pass is now available for pre-order within the battle royale title.

Users can get the Elite Bundle before its release for 999 diamonds. It features all the same perks and provides an additional pre-order reward of the Steamed Bun Grenade. This pre-order certainly provides additional value and will be available until 31 July 2022.

However, players may not have enough diamonds at the moment. In that case, they need not worry, as the option to purchase the Pass will also be available after the release date.

Fortunately, the prices are expected to remain the same. They will need to spend 499 diamonds on upgrading to the Elite Pass and then 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle. It is important to note that these prices will vary depending on the server they are playing on.

Steps to pre-order Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the instructions in the following section to quickly pre-order the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They can start by signing in to their account and accessing the Elite Pass section.

Step 2: Next, players can open the pre-order section by clicking on the icon beside the upgrade button and proceeding to the next step.

Step 3: They should then click on the blue button in the bottom right corner and confirm the purchase to pre-order the pass.

Users will instantly receive the exclusive pre-order reward of Grenade - Steamed Bun. At the same time, 50 additional badges will be delivered once the pass commences, which will unlock all the rewards until the Cherry Chefmaster Bundle.

Pre-ordering the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass at 999 diamonds is not the most economical option as it essentially involves spending twice the regular price for an additional 50 badges. However, it is ideal for players looking to get a head start over others.

Moreover, users looking to purchase the Elite Bundle after the release are better off pre-ordering it as they will receive additional cosmetics, while the other perks are essentially the same.

