How to pre-order Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass: Price, theme, and complete guide

The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass has always been regarded as one of the best ways for players to acquire cosmetics without breaking the bank. It features multiple outfits, skins, avatars, banners, and more, all of which can be obtained by acquiring the pass and subsequently completing the missions.

Players fond of cosmetics are in luck as they get access to a new pass every month. Furthermore, Garena also allows users to pre-order it in advance and receive additional cosmetics before release.

The developers recently opened pre-orders for Elite Pass Season 52, which is scheduled for September. Read on for a detailed guide on the same.

Free Fire MAX players can now pre-order Elite Pass Season 52

Pre-order has started today, and users will have to spend 999 diamonds on it (Image via Garena)

Players are generally allowed to pre-order the Elite Pass a few days before its commencement. With the upcoming Deep Sea Warriors Elite Pass scheduled to go live on September 1, 2022, Garena has finally started accepting pre-orders on August 29, 2022.

Interested gamers can avail of this special offer by the end of the month by spending 999 Diamonds. It features all Elite Bundle perks and a special Ocean Skin pre-order reward.

If gamers do not wish to buy the more expensive variant right now, they will have the option to upgrade their pass after it has been released. Players can get the Elite Pass for 499 Diamonds, while the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 Diamonds.

Individuals looking to get the Elite Bundle and a head start with 50 additional badges may be better off pre-ordering the same. This will reward them with an additional cosmetic which will boost the overall value of the Diamonds spent.

Note: The price of Elite Pass and Elite Bundle in Free Fire MAX varies depending on the servers.

How to pre-order the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the instructions below to pre-order the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must access their account in the battle royale title and then open the Elite Pass area when prompted.

Gamers can tap on the pre-order button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must click on the upgrade icon beside the upgrade button, and a dialog box will appear on the screen. Pressing the pre-order button will take players to the next page.

Confirm the purchase to complete the pre-order process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users must now click on the button in the bottom right corner to proceed with the transaction. Here, players must confirm their purchase to pre-order the Elite Pass.

The Diamonds will now be deducted, and players will automatically receive the free pre-order reward of the Ocean Skin. All other perks, including badges and more, will be delivered as soon as the pass commences at the start of next month.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52 rewards

Users will receive the Megafin Taunter Bundle after reaching 50 badges, while the Megajaw Tormentor Bundle will be up for grabs at 225 badges. Aside from the two bundles, users will have multiple skins and other cosmetics up for grabs in the pass.

Gamers will have to complete missions and tasks to earn the badges. However, those short on time can also purchase these by using Diamonds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi