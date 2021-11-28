How to pre-order Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass for exclusive rewards

Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system for the Garena Free Fire, is declared every month and allows players to unlock new items. It consists primarily of a large number of themed products, such as skins, costumes, etc.

The current Season 42 Elite Pass will come to an end in the next few days, and gamers are highly eager about the arrival of the upcoming one. The pre-ordering process has already begun, and users who finish it will be eligible for a special reward.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43: How to pre-order the pass

Pre-order process of the pass has started (Image via Free Fire)

The theme of the Season 43 Elite Pass in Free Fire is "Palace of Poker," and users can pre-order it for a cost of 999 diamonds. Following this, users will be eligible to receive the benefits of the "Elite Bundle," which entails receiving an additional 50 badges immediately.

As previously stated, players who pre-order will also receive a bonus reward, the Poker Monarch Monster Truck. Gamers can follow these steps to complete it:

Step 1: On their mobile devices, users should open Garena Free Fire and tap the "Elite Pass" icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: This will take them to the game's specific Elite Pass section. After that, they can press the icon next to the "Upgrade" button.

Subsequently, players must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, press the "Pre-order" button in the dialog box that appears. Consequently, they will be sent to the pre-order page.

As the next step, users must tap on the "Pre-order" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A "999 Diamonds" option will be available to players, and they'll have to click on it. Subsequently, a pop-up asking them to confirm the process will appear. Completing that step will pre-order the Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass.

Other details about the Season 43 Elite Pass

Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass will run from December 1 to December 31. Users can find the leaked rewards of the pass in the video below:

To obtain all the items, they will need to progress up the tiers by completing daily and weekly missions.

