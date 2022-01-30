How to pre-order Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass to get exclusive reward

The Elite Pass in Free Fire is how players can obtain a broad array of unique items. It is updated every month and currently, Season 44 is running in the battle royale title.

With January almost coming to a close, the players are excited about the upcoming pass, starting on 1 February. The theme will be Papyrus Rebel, and it will feature two exclusive costume bundles - the Platinum Odette Bundle and Silver Rothbard Bundle, alongside other rewards.

Pre-orders for the same have also started in the game and users can obtain an exclusive reward if they complete that process.

A step-by-step guide to pre-order Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass

Users will need to spend 999 diamonds on the pre-order process

Pre-orders for the Season 45 Elite Pass in Free Fire started on 29 January and will run until 31 January. Users will have to shell out 999 diamonds to complete the process. As a result, they will be able to get the ‘Elite Bundle’ benefits after the pass commences, i.e., they will receive 50 additional badges instantly.

Alongside that, individuals will also be receiving an exclusive item: Pan – Swan Embrace. Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the process:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open on the user's device, they are required to tap on the Elite Pass icon to head over to its specific in-game section.

Step 2: Gamers will need to press the icon beside the ‘Upgrade’ button. A pop-up will show up on their screens, in which they must press the ‘Pre-order’ button.

Next, users must tap on the 'Pre-order' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they must tap on the ‘999 diamonds’ option and complete the process to pre-order the Season 45 Elite Pass in the game.

However, those users who do not wish to spend 999 diamonds can wait for the pass to start and acquire the standard version for 499 diamonds.

