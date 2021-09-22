How to pre-register for Free Fire Max and PUBG New State (Mobile) in India

Indian Battle Royale gamers are thrilled as two new games, Free Fire Max and PUBG New State, arrive on mobile gaming platforms. Players can take a look at this article to find out about the differences between the two titles.

Mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get themselves pre-registered. They will receive a notification once the game becomes available. While Free Fire Max is all set to be released on 28 September 2021, PUBG New State is expected to be released on 8 October 2021.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max and PUBG New State on Android devices

Official Free Fire Max website (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to head over to the Google Play Store and search for the games.

Alternatively, they can click here to be redirected to the Free Fire Max page and here for the PUBG New State Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Players will then need to click on the “Pre-register” button.

Official website of PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Note: Mobile gamers can also go to the official websites of PUBG New State and Free Fire Max to select the platform they want to get pre-registered on.

Pre-registration rewards

The pre-registration reward for PUBG New State is a limited permanent vehicle skin. Players will receive the reward once the game becomes available for download. PUBG New State has received 40 million pre-registrations.

Pre-registration rewards for Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

There are multiple pre-registration rewards for Free Fire Max. It depends on the number of pre-registrations the game receives. Currently, the number of pre-registrations in India has exceeded twenty million. The distribution of rewards is given below:

Five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar