How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX to get free emote and other rewards

Despite the "Goodbye EP" and "Football Fable" campaigns currently active in Free Fire MAX, Garena has introduced more independent events into the game. Soul Top-Up is one of the newest events that's not a part of any series, but still offers exciting rewards to fans.

Through this Soul Top-Up event, players can obtain the Eternal Descent emote and other rewards for free. They must simply complete the only condition of this event, i.e., purchasing a specific amount of diamonds in Free Fire MAX. In the following article, readers can read more about the event and its rewards.

Soul Top-Up: A guide to obtaining a free emote and other rewards in Free Fire MAX (December 2022)

The Soul Top-Up event is offering free emote and other rewards (Image via Garena)

Soul Top-Up, the game's latest top-up event, began on December 6, 2022, and is expected to remain active until December 11, 2022. The rewards that are a part of the Soul Top-Up event include the following:

Soul Keeper Backpack - Up for claim after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Up for claim after a top-up of 100 diamonds Spectral Guide Pet Skin (Usable only if users have the base pet in their vault) - Up for claim after a top-up of 300 diamonds

(Usable only if users have the base pet in their vault) Up for claim after a top-up of 300 diamonds Eternal Descent emote - Up for claim after a top-up of 500 diamonds

Thus, one can use the in-game top-up or Games Kharido (India-specific Garena Top-Up Center) to purchase diamonds in Garena's Free Fire MAX and claim these rewards for free. It should be noted that obtaining diamonds through membership plans will not count towards this event's requirements.

How to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX to attain free emote and other rewards

How to top-up diamonds for free emote and other rewards (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX to claim the Eternal Descent emote and other rewards for free:

Step 1: Open your device's latest version (OB37) of the Garena Free Fire MAX application.

Step 2: Select your preferred option to sign into the game and click on the screen to enter.

If you use the "Guest login" to enter the game, bind your account to a particular social media platform. It will allow you to save your in-game progress online, which implies that you will not lose your data, collections, purchases, diamonds, and more with an update or uninstallation.

Besides the online saving of progress, linking your Player ID to a platform will synchronize Free Fire and FF MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game, click on the diamond icon and stay on the "Top-Up" tab.

Step 4: Choose your desired diamond bundle from the following options in the game:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Since the requirement for the event is to purchase 500 diamonds, players interested in getting all three rewards can opt for the 520 diamond bundle.

Step 5: You must complete your transaction and switch to the Top-Up Event tab to obtain the Soul Top-Up rewards. Make sure that you claim the rewards from the event, which will be sent to your vault.

Poll : 0 votes