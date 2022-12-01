Free Fire MAX Elite Top Up event guide: Get free pan skin this month

With the month of December finally here, Free Fire MAX is back with new events, rewards, and other in-game content. As FFWS 2022-themed content is going offline soon, the developers have already started bringing in another series of events in the game titled 'Goodbye EP.'

As part of Goodbye EP to celebrate the final Elite Pass Season, Garena has introduced a new event titled 'Elite Top-Up.' It went online on December 1, 2022, offering a free pan skin for topping up any amount of Free Fire or Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Elite Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX: A guide to purchasing diamonds in the game to obtain a free Silver Frost Pan

Elite Top-Up will remain active throughout December (Image via Garena)

As mentioned before, the Elite Top-Up event arrived in the game as part of the 'Goodbye EP' series to celebrate the departing Elite Pass system. Hence, it will remain online for the entirety of December 2022, and players will have the opportunity to grab a free cosmetic in Free Fire MAX:

Pan - Silver Frost -- Obtainable after the top-up of an arbitrary amount of diamonds in Free Fire MAX or Free Fire

This melee skin has an in-game rarity of 'Epic' (purple) and features a multi-colored design based on the theme of the December 2022 Elite Pass, i.e., Avalanche Abyss. The skin's description reads as:

"Buried in the Deadly Cold"

Besides the melee skin, readers should note that Avalanche Abyss is the last ever Elite Pass in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. Garena will be discontinuing the EP system to replace it with the Booyah Pass in January 2023. Furthermore, the developers are providing the December 2022 Elite Pass for free to all players.

How to purchase diamonds for Elite Top-Up event

Different options for diamond bundles are available for Indian users (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can get the free pan skin in Free Fire MAX by topping up diamonds:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the game on your device.

Step 2: Log in with any of the alternatives listed in the game. If you are already signed in, tap on the screen to enter the game.

If you're using the guest option to sign into the game, ensure that you bind your account to a particular platform. This allows you to save your in-game data online, so that you don't lose your progress after uninstallation or updates (which frequently happens with guest accounts).

Moreover, it will ensure that Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are synchronized by using only one account for each game.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap on the 'Diamond' icon at the top and stay on the 'Top-Up' tab.

You can purchase the following diamond bundles listed in the game:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Since the Elite Top-Up event's requirement is to purchase any number of diamonds, you can go for the option that suits you.

Step 4: Confirm the payment through your preferred transaction method, which will credit the diamonds to your account.

Step 5: Return to the lobby and click on the 'Elite Top-Up' banner located on the left side of the screen. Alternatively, you can select the 'Calendar' icon and find the latest top-up event under 'Goodbye EP.'

Step 6: Click the 'Claim' button to obtain the Silver Frost Pan skin.

