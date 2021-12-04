How to reach gold milestone in Free Fire event to get free Backpack Team Heist rewards

Free Fire has had several memorable collaborations in the past, which the players thoroughly enjoyed. The game has recently collaborated with Money Heist and is in full swing with the inflow of cosmetics and lots of events.

The new Let’s Pan Again event has kicked off in the Indian server, featuring many items for free, including Diamond Royale Vouchers, Backpack – Team Heist, and more. Users will have to collect Gold Bars to earn the items.

Free Team Heist Backpack in Free Fire

Let’s Plan Again event started in Free Fire on 4 December 2021 and will be available for more than 10 ten days, i.e., until 14 December 2021. This is a special web event that might sound complicated to an extent but in essence is rather simple to complete.

Gold Bars need to be collected (Image via Free Fire)

Players must complete a given set of daily missions which refresh at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). Subsequently, they can roll the dice to proceed ahead on a given path, thereby collecting the Gold Bars or interacting with an encountering a random event.

After users have reached the end of a path, a new route will be generated at random. They will have to repeat the progress until they have collected sufficient Gold Bars to achieve the numerous rewards.

One of the rewards that can be claimed by players (Image via Free Fire)

The list of items available in the Let’s Plan Again event, along with the required number of Gold Bars to unlock them, are as follows:

300x Gold Bars – 3x Pet Food

600x Gold Bars – 3x Gold Royale Voucher

900x Gold Bars – Backpack – Team Heist

1200x Gold Bars – Swagger Ownage Famas Crate

1500x Gold Bars – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Steps to access the event and earn the rewards are given below:

Step 1: First, you can open Free Fire and then access the events tab to select the Let’s Plan Again event under the Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run. You can press the go-to button to visit the interface.

Another alternative is to open the Raid and Run interface and then press the Let’s Plan Again button.

Step 2: You need to complete the mission and collect the dice. This can be done by clicking on the “Get The Dice” button.

Users can move through the path (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you can roll the dice to move ahead on the given path. You will be able to collect the stage price of the section on the left side of the screen.

The backpack is one of its kind and definitely deserves the players' effort to attain it.

