How to reach Grandmaster tier like pro players in Free Fire

Reaching the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is a privilege reserved for a few players. Only the top 300 players in each region get to hold the title. It is a brutal grind, with many spending hours at a stretch to claim the ultimate title.

Even though the task seems impossible, many pro players are able to achieve it. However, there is no fixed route to reach the rank of Grandmaster. Each must find their own path. By following a few tips, players will be able to better understand the techniques and tactics that go into fulfilling this task.

Remember these tips when pushing to Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

1) Play it safe by camping, avoiding fights, and third-partying opponents

Aggressive playstyles work well in ranked and normal matches. However, when pushing to the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire, players will have to slow down. Rushing in with guns blazing will not always work.

Players will need to adapt to a 'passive-aggressive' playstyle. Rather than actively looking for kills, camping and third-partying opponents will become the norm. Ensuring that the gunfight goes well is essential to survival.

2) Character ability combo, pets, and gun skins will play a vital role

One of the most important aspects to keep in mind while pushing to the Grandmaster tier is character ability. Players need to understand how to build a good character using ability combinations.

Depending on the playstyle in Free Fire, a lot of combinations can be made. In addition to character abilities, pets will also have to be chosen accordingly. Based on their ability, players will receive a variety of combat bonuses.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is weapon skins. Even though they don't offer a huge combat boost, they do play an important role. Tweaking the attributes of guns to suit the playstyle can be hugely beneficial.

3) Perfecting strategy and rotation for maximum survivability

Perfecting strategy and rotation is of the utmost importance. Without either, gun skills or loadout will not make a difference. Players need to understand which strategies to implement and when. Using the wrong one can lead to a quick elimination.

Alongside strategy, rotations play a vital role in rank pushing. Being able to rotate flawlessly allows players to get into favorable positions, escape from the enemy, and even outplay entire teams.

