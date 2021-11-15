5 best Free Fire skins like Cobra MP40

Gun skins in Free Fire play a huge role in-game. Unlike other battle royales, skins here are not just for aesthetics. They change the attributes of weapons by increasing certain stats while lowering others.

Mastering this delicate trade-off is of vital importance. Players will have to compensate for the different stats and readjust during combat. Even though there are many MP40 skins to choose from, a few stand out from the rest.

Which are the best MP40 skins in Free Fire?

5) Engineer MP40

The Engineer MP40 skin features a teal and yellow color overlay. It offers no special effects and costs 25 diamonds in Free Fire. The skin offers a decent trade-off in attributes that most players should be able to compensate for.

At the cost of reload speed, the weapon offers increased magazine capacity and accuracy. While the slower reload rate may seem like a bad trade-off, the accuracy is worth it.

4) Carnival Carnage MP40

The Carnival Carnage MP40 skin stands out due to its red glow. It can be purchased for 40 diamonds in Free Fire. The skin offers an excellent trade-off that players can utilize during combat.

In exchange for a lower reload speed, the weapon skin offers higher damage and accuracy. Players who are accurate with weapons will be able to take advantage of these attributes.

3) Sneaky Clown MP40

Despite costing 40 diamonds in Free Fire, the Sneaky Clown MP40 skin doesn't look as good as it should. It features black and yellowish colored tones with barely any noticeable special effects. However, in combat, the skin shines.

In exchange for the range, players will enjoy a higher rate of fire and a larger magazine size. This is great for close-range or house-to-house combat.

2) Mechanical MP40

The Mechanical MP40 skin looks absolutely brilliant. It features a purple-colored tone and has lightning surging through the skin. This costs 40 diamonds and has the perfect attribute trade-off for close to mid-range combat in Free Fire.

In exchange for a lower reload speed, the weapon skin offers significantly higher damage and increased range. This is perfect for players wanting to use the weapon during rushes.

1) New Year MP40

The New Year MP40 skin costs 40 diamonds and is perfect for close-range combat. The skin is colorful in nature and offers a subtle special effect. It sacrifices accuracy in favor of increased damage and magazine size.

Even though the accuracy has been reduced, the high damage will come in handy during close-range combat. Players will be able to down opponents with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

